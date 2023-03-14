4
Football 3. Liga: Results – Matchday 27 – 2022/2023 | Sportschau.de
Results
-
14.03.2023
-
FSV Zwickau
FSV Zwickau
ZWI
WOW
Ouch
Erzgebirge Aue
19:00
-
TSV 1860 Munich
1860
M60
PRINCIPLE
Elversberg
SV 07 Elversberg
19:00
-
Hallescher FC
Hallescher
HAL
VIK
Weight. Cologne
Victoria Cologne
19:00
-
SV Meppen
SV Meppen
SVM
VRL
exit
SC ext
19:00
-
Red and white food
RW Essen
RWE
OSN
Osnabruck
VfL Osnabrück
19:15
-
15.03.2023
-
SC Freiburg II
Freiburg II
FRE
SWW
SV labor
SV Wehen Wiesbaden
19:00
-
Dynamo Dresden
Dresden
SGD
MSV
Duisburg
MSV Duisburg
19:00
-
Waldhof Mannheim
SV Waldhof
SVW
FCI
Ingolstadt
FC Ingolstadt 04
19:00
-
VfB Oldenburg
Oldenburg
OLD
BVB
Dortmund II
Borussia Dortmund II
19:00
-
1. FC Saarbrucken
Saarbrucken
SAR
BAY
Bayreuth
SpVgg Bayreuth
19:00
See also Professional ability shows the strength of sports public welfare, Anta helps young people realize their sports dreams-Qianlong.com.cn