Home Sports Football 3. Liga Results – Matchday 27 – 2022/2023
Sports

Football 3. Liga Results – Matchday 27 – 2022/2023

by admin
Football 3. Liga Results – Matchday 27 – 2022/2023
Football 3. Liga: Results – Matchday 27 – 2022/2023 | Sportschau.de

Straight to the content

Results

  • 14.03.2023

  • FSV Zwickau

    FSV Zwickau

    ZWI

    Erzgebirge Aue

    WOW

    Ouch

    Erzgebirge Aue

    19:00

  • TSV 1860 Munich

    TSV 1860 Munich

    1860

    M60

    SV 07 Elversberg

    PRINCIPLE

    Elversberg

    SV 07 Elversberg

    19:00

  • Hallescher FC

    Hallescher FC

    Hallescher

    HAL

    Victoria Cologne

    VIK

    Weight. Cologne

    Victoria Cologne

    19:00

  • SV Meppen

    SV Meppen

    SV Meppen

    SVM

    SC ext

    VRL

    exit

    SC ext

    19:00

  • Red and white food

    Red and white food

    RW Essen

    RWE

    VfL Osnabrück

    OSN

    Osnabruck

    VfL Osnabrück

    19:15

  • 15.03.2023

  • SC Freiburg II

    SC Freiburg II

    Freiburg II

    FRE

    SV Wehen Wiesbaden

    SWW

    SV labor

    SV Wehen Wiesbaden

    19:00

  • Dynamo Dresden

    Dynamo Dresden

    Dresden

    SGD

    MSV Duisburg

    MSV

    Duisburg

    MSV Duisburg

    19:00

  • Waldhof Mannheim

    Waldhof Mannheim

    SV Waldhof

    SVW

    FC Ingolstadt 04

    FCI

    Ingolstadt

    FC Ingolstadt 04

    19:00

  • VfB Oldenburg

    VfB Oldenburg

    Oldenburg

    OLD

    Borussia Dortmund II

    BVB

    Dortmund II

    Borussia Dortmund II

    19:00

  • 1. FC Saarbrucken

    1. FC Saarbrucken

    Saarbrucken

    SAR

    SpVgg Bayreuth

    BAY

    Bayreuth

    SpVgg Bayreuth

    19:00

See also  Professional ability shows the strength of sports public welfare, Anta helps young people realize their sports dreams-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Biathlon: Denise Herrmann-Wick announces the end of her...

Eyes of cats, because they have special colors...

Build Your Best Ultimate Champions Basketball Team!

Champions League: Eintracht Frankfurt warns against traveling to...

Udinese Milan, Giroud disqualified: who’s in his place?

Josh Holden becomes head coach at HC Davos

DMIND alongside MTA Italia in the Moto3 world...

Was Leonardo’s mother a Circassian princess who became...

Bundesliga quiz: 11 football stars – if you...

Gravina: ‘Confident for Euro 2032, qualified dossier’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy