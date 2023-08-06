Football 3rd league: Freiburg II vs. Duisburg – live ticker – 1st matchday – 2023/2024

2.

16:34

That was close! Julian Stark plays a back pass to keeper Benjamin Uphoff far too short, so that striker Benjamin Girth can intervene. His shot attempt from the right corner of 16 is just blocked.

1.

16:31

Let’s start in Freiburg’s Dreisam Stadium!

1.

16:31

game start

16:14

The guests from Duisburg and their coach Thorsten Ziegner, on the other hand, relied on proven staff. With Thomas Pledl there is only one new signing in the starting XI. This game comes too early for striker Pascal Köpke – he is not in the squad.

16:11

As expected, SCF coach Thomas Stamm relies on an almost completely new team compared to last season. The experienced Benjamin Uphoff replaces the injured Sauter in goal. At the front is Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, who is also experienced.

16:08

The most serious departure is likely to be that of Moritz Stoppelkamp. The former Duisburg captain was looking for a new challenge and joined RW Oberhausen. The departures of the great talent Julian Hettwer to Borussia Dortmund II and Marlon Frey to 1860 Munich weigh heavily on paper. On the access side, the zebras strengthened themselves with striker Pascal Köpke and winger Thomas Pledl, both of whom bring a lot of experience to Wedau.

15:57

New season, new luck – that’s also the motto at MSV Duisburg, which is now going into its fifth third division season in a row. The Zebras’ last season was very changeable, but coach Thorsten Ziegner’s men held their ground well above the relegation zones in lower midfield. The demands of the traditional club should actually be much higher, but meanwhile they seem to make themselves comfortable in the midfield of the 3rd division.

15:52

It should be clear that the Freiburgers have to find each other first. At the start against MSV Duisburg, SCF are missing goalkeepers Niklas Sauter, Guillaume Furrer, Andreas Vaher and new signing Alessio Besio due to injury. The question of availability can only be answered shortly before the start of some other players who have trained with the pros to the end.

15:43

But let’s look at the sporting side now: The Freiburg U23s were just one point short of last season to end a really strong season with the championship title. Nevertheless, all those responsible for the sports club should be enthusiastic about the development of many players. Some lads have worked their way up to a professional first-team contract, while some top performers want to try their luck elsewhere. In any case, coach Thomas Stamm and his staff had to clarify some personal details in the summer. There were a total of 17 newcomers, seven of whom were recruited from their own U19s.

15:36

For the very first time, the 3rd division kicks off at this time on late Sunday afternoon. Because after the Monday evening games were abolished at the end of the last season, those responsible for the league looked around for new marketing opportunities and saw the opportunity to start one game on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.

15:29

Hello and welcome to the first matchday of the 3rd division! From 4:30 p.m. the current runner-up SC Freiburg II meets MSV Duisburg.