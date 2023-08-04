Football 3rd league: Hallescher vs. RW Essen – live ticker – 1st matchday – 2023/2024

18:45

Sreto Ristić’s opponent, Christoph Dabrowski, exuded a lot of calm before the match despite a mixed pre-season and preparation. The team made a solid impression defensively in the test matches, but effectiveness has to be improved above all. It is all the more bitter that the guests from the Ruhrpott have to do without offensive hope Nils Kaiser, who has to sit out for a few weeks due to a torn ligament. Aaron Manu (Achilles tendon irritation), Ekin Çelebi (groin problem) and Sandro Plechaty (knee problem) are also not available.

18:29

Hallesche FC can look forward to a great backdrop at their home Leuna-Chemie Stadium. As of this morning, over 10,000 tickets have already been sold. The followers will then have a first taste of what the new season could offer. If the HFC builds on the strong record under coach Sreto Ristić, who took over the team at the beginning of the year, one can hope for a quieter season without major relegation worries. With Timur Gayret (back problems) and Besar Halimi (groin injury), two offensive players are out today. In goal, Sven Müller is preferred to Moritz Schulze today.

18:20

What can we expect from today’s opening game? Well, the encounter between HFC and RWE would have been an absolute basement duel last season. Both teams were able to avoid relegation by a hair’s breadth. Halle ended the past season in 16th place, Essen in 15th place. But 76 days after the last meeting between the two teams, a lot has happened, especially the squads have undergone a complete overhaul.

17:58

The game was supposed to start at 7 p.m. However, since the arrival of the visiting fans from Essen is delayed, the start of the game was postponed a quarter of an hour.

17:58

It starts again! A very warm welcome to the start of the 2023/2024 season in the 3rd division! Hallesche FC welcomes Rot-Weiss Essen tonight at 7:15 p.m.

