2. 19:04 Yellow card for Jakob Lewald (Dynamo Dresden)



Less than two minutes are played when Rabihic quickly passes Lewald. He only knows how to help himself with a jersey pluck and thus brings his opponent down. The referee pulls out the yellow card early in the game, it’s Lewald’s fifth.

1. 19:02 The referee blows the whistle in front of a breathtaking backdrop! Dynamo in the yellow jersey toasts, Saarbrücken runs in blue and black jerseys.

1. 19:02 game start

18:18 The coach will have to miss a few important players tonight. Kyrylo Melichenko, Luca Herrmann and Panagiotis Vlachodimos are unavailable and Kyu-Hyun Park is unavailable due to a yellow card suspension. Jonathan Meier is also absent from the squad due to illness, as he did last weekday.

18:17 Dynamo, on the other hand, travel to Saarland with the confidence of back-to-back wins, most recently beating Rot-Weiss Essen 2-1. Coach Markus Anfang is expecting a close duel at eye level against his neighbors in the table: “The stadium is sold out, so there will be a great atmosphere and it will certainly not be an easy game for us. Nevertheless, we are of course happy that such games are taking place at all.”

1. FC Saarbrücken can look forward to the return of a number of important players ahead of the game. Manuel Zeitz, the team's captain, is fit again and Richard Neudecker, Bjarne Thoelke and Marvin Cuni are also back in the squad. However, the Saarlanders still have to do without several players. In addition to the long-term injuries Sebastian Jacob and Steven Zellner, Tobias Jänicke, who is suffering from a cyst in his throat, Mike Frantz and Frederik Recktenwald, who are still in rehabilitation training, will not be able to play. In addition, Julius Biada is unfit for a match against Dresden due to a thigh problem and Andy Breuer with a cold.

18:03 The Saarlanders couldn’t get beyond a 2-2 draw against Zwickau on the last day of the game, so three points are needed today to keep up. And how that is supposed to succeed, coach Rüdiger Ziehl has a clear line of approach: “We certainly won’t stand behind and wait for counterattacks, that’s not our style.” So: With a tailwind from the fans, the hosts are expected to play with open visors today.

17:58 The upcoming meeting in Saarbrücken promises to be a hot promotion duel! Both 1. FC Saarbrücken and Dynamo Dresden are currently in the middle of the race for promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga. Dresden currently occupies fourth place in the league with 56 points and is therefore only three points away from the coveted promotion places. Today’s hosts are another three points behind Dresden and will do everything to close the gap. So there is a lot at stake for both teams. But at least that is the assessment of the police that things will not only get down to business on the lawn today, but also off the green. The encounter was classified as a high risk match.