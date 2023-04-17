Home » Football 3rd league: Vict. Cologne vs. Duisburg – Live Ticker – Matchday 32 – 2022/2023
Sports

Football 3rd league: Vict. Cologne vs. Duisburg – Live Ticker – Matchday 32 – 2022/2023

by admin
Football 3rd league: Vict. Cologne vs. Duisburg – Live Ticker – Matchday 32 – 2022/2023

  • 13.

    19:25

    The game is interrupted. Patrick Sontheimer has to be treated after a duel with Caspar Jander. But it looks like he’s going to move on.

  • 10.

    19:22

    After the furious initial phase in Duisburg, the encounter is currently taking place mainly in midfield. It goes back and forth between the two penalty areas. Not much is happening in the last third of the game.

  • 7.

    19:21

    Viktoria Köln approaches the opposing goal for the first time. After a free kick, Moritz Fritz puts it down to Patrick Sontheimer. He shoots past the goal on the left. MSV keeper Vincent Müller does not have to intervene.

  • 4.

    19:15

    Tooor for MSV Duisburg, 0:1 by Marlon Frey

    What a start! On the left, Baran Mogultay outruns everyone for half the pitch. He plays the ball sharply into the penalty area in front of the goal. There, Julian Hettwer puts his heel brilliantly on Marlon Frey, who completes it with a solid shot from ten meters. A great hit!

  • 1.

    19:12

    The ball rolls! Which team gets the better start?

  • 1.

    19:11

    game start

  • 19:05

    The start of the game will be delayed by ten minutes. The visiting fans from Duisburg are only now pouring into the stadium because of problems with the journey.

  • 18:33

    MSV Duisburg recently picked up a 0:5 swatter from their direct competitor Borussia Dortmund II. Torsten Ziegner’s team lost only once in the previous six matches. However, it was only enough for a win once and four games ended in draws. After the clear defeat, the coach reorganized his team in seven positions. Marvin Senger, Joshua Bitter, Niklas Kölle, Marvin Bakalorz, Moritz Stoppelkamp and Phillip König have to give way. Baran Mogultay, Leroy Kwadwo, Rolf Feltscher, Marvin Knoll, Marvin Ajani and Benjamin Girth are on the field for that.

    See also  Ivrea must surrender to Piacenza launched

  • 18:24

    Last weekend Viktoria suffered the first defeat after six unbeaten games. The team from Cologne lost 2:3 against the table leader from Elversberg. In comparison, the starting exhibition changed to five positions. Ben Voll returns between posts. Kevin Rauhut takes a seat on the bench again. Lars Dietz, Mike Wunderlich, Moritz Fritz and Luca Marseiler also start for Jamil Siebert, Niklas May, Hamza Saghiri and André Becker.

  • 18:08

    The hosts are in the middle of the table in 9th place. Olaf Janßen’s team has nothing to do with the relegation battle. With six games remaining, 15 points in 17th place is a safe cushion. The guests are different. The zebras from Dusiburg are only five points ahead. Every point counts in the fight for relegation.

  • 18:00

    Hello and welcome to the 32nd matchday in the 3rd division. In the Höhenberg sports park, Viktoria Köln welcomes MSV Duisburg. Have fun!

    • You may also like

    Uwe Gensheimer: Late redemption for the handball star

    fiorentina-atalanta Serie A, live scores

    Chebet wins Boston marathon – Kipchoge without a...

    Jalen Hurts’ record-setting extension a priceless decision for...

    After knee joint problems: Choupo-Moting back in team...

    Manchester City Transfers | Manchester City make a...

    Olympic sprinters Fred Kerley and Marcell Jacobs provoke...

    to the top of Swiss ice hockey

    Darrell Clarke: Port Vale sack manager after winless...

    FC Bayern: A sentence from Tuchel in particular...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy