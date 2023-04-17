Football 3rd league: Vict. Cologne vs. Duisburg – Live Ticker – Matchday 32 – 2022/2023

13. 19:25 The game is interrupted. Patrick Sontheimer has to be treated after a duel with Caspar Jander. But it looks like he’s going to move on.

10. 19:22 After the furious initial phase in Duisburg, the encounter is currently taking place mainly in midfield. It goes back and forth between the two penalty areas. Not much is happening in the last third of the game.

7. 19:21 Viktoria Köln approaches the opposing goal for the first time. After a free kick, Moritz Fritz puts it down to Patrick Sontheimer. He shoots past the goal on the left. MSV keeper Vincent Müller does not have to intervene.

4. 19:15 Tooor for MSV Duisburg, 0:1 by Marlon Frey



What a start! On the left, Baran Mogultay outruns everyone for half the pitch. He plays the ball sharply into the penalty area in front of the goal. There, Julian Hettwer puts his heel brilliantly on Marlon Frey, who completes it with a solid shot from ten meters. A great hit!

1. 19:12 The ball rolls! Which team gets the better start?

1. 19:11 game start

19:05 The start of the game will be delayed by ten minutes. The visiting fans from Duisburg are only now pouring into the stadium because of problems with the journey.

18:33 MSV Duisburg recently picked up a 0:5 swatter from their direct competitor Borussia Dortmund II. Torsten Ziegner’s team lost only once in the previous six matches. However, it was only enough for a win once and four games ended in draws. After the clear defeat, the coach reorganized his team in seven positions. Marvin Senger, Joshua Bitter, Niklas Kölle, Marvin Bakalorz, Moritz Stoppelkamp and Phillip König have to give way. Baran Mogultay, Leroy Kwadwo, Rolf Feltscher, Marvin Knoll, Marvin Ajani and Benjamin Girth are on the field for that. See also Ivrea must surrender to Piacenza launched

18:24 Last weekend Viktoria suffered the first defeat after six unbeaten games. The team from Cologne lost 2:3 against the table leader from Elversberg. In comparison, the starting exhibition changed to five positions. Ben Voll returns between posts. Kevin Rauhut takes a seat on the bench again. Lars Dietz, Mike Wunderlich, Moritz Fritz and Luca Marseiler also start for Jamil Siebert, Niklas May, Hamza Saghiri and André Becker.

18:08 The hosts are in the middle of the table in 9th place. Olaf Janßen’s team has nothing to do with the relegation battle. With six games remaining, 15 points in 17th place is a safe cushion. The guests are different. The zebras from Dusiburg are only five points ahead. Every point counts in the fight for relegation.