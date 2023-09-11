Football, 7 players you didn’t know had ended up in Saudi Arabia – Sportellate

Even sheiks have their exotic shots.

The summer that is now drawing to a close will be remembered, at least on a football level, as the summer ofSaudi Arabia. For the first time in the history of modern football, a non-European league manages to acquire, thanks to offers to clubs and off-market salaries, not only players on the verge of sunset, but also athletes in the prime of their careers who would have tempted many top clubs of the Old Continent, or even young people on the launch pad who have preferred Arab petrodollars to the possibility of continuing their growth in Europe. Thus, alongside “predictable” names and more or less at the twilight of their careers, such as the trailblazer Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema or the former Milan and Fiorentina player Tatarusanu, Neymar and Mané, Milinkovic-Savic and Kessié, Mahrez and Laporte, people who still have a lot to tell us and who, a few months ago, we would never have imagined being far from the elite of European football.

In the midst of this veritable whirlwind of transfers, it is absolutely legitimate to have missed some interesting names, which is why we thought we would offer you a recap of the players who emigrated to Saudi Arabia away from the spotlight, players who are not very publicized but who in their own small way have written a small part of the history of recent European football, and who sooner or later we will miss as much as and more than the others.

Karl Toko Ekambi – Abha

“Toko Ekambi shines as Lyon stun Ronaldo’s Juventus“. It is not a title generated by an artificial intelligence with a strong passion for the multiverse, but rather that ofarticle from the English edition of Goal the evening of Lyon – Juventus 1-0 in February 2020, a prelude to the elimination of Sarri’s men in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Karl Toko Ekambi he will turn 31 on September 14; his explosion was decidedly late – he reached double figures for the first time in a major league only in 2018, with Angers – and over the years, more than for his goals, he has been appreciated by coaches for his tactical flexibility and the spirit of sacrifice, even if in 2021/22 he scored 18 goals, 6 of which in the Europa League, becoming the competition’s vice-top scorer behind Rangers defender James Tavernier. Last season was not an exciting one for the Cameroonian striker born in Paris: 4 goals between August and January with Lyon, 3 in 14 appearances in the second half of the season during his dry loan at Rennes. Now perhaps he will go down in history for having been the least expensive purchase by a Saudi club, just 1.5 million euros paid by Abha into OL’s coffers, while the player should earn 3 million per season for 3 seasons.

The good Karl has already marked his debut with a goal; the stride with which he leaves the opposing defenders behind is beautiful, the final phase is a bit cumbersome, but as long as the ball goes into the goal it’s fine..

Robin Quaison – Al-Ettifaq

They called him “the Scandinavian Xavi”, but he prefers Robinho; he was the last totem of pre-relegation Palermo, he preferred the wooden houses of Mainz to the seaside of Sicily; Serie A teams return to court him, he chooses Al-Ettifaq and moves to Arabia. It’s not easy to take off the mask Robin Quaison and understand what dictates his choices, the fact is that he has been playing in Saudi Arabia since 2021, and we had completely forgotten about it, also because from time to time his name pops up among Sweden’s scorers, convincing us that in fact is still in Europe, in a club whose name obviously escapes us. Quaison is the answer to those footballers who are afraid of losing their place in the national team by emigrating to less competitive and training tournaments than the European ones: from September 2021 onwards, Quaison has never missed an appointment with the Swedish selection, accumulating 18 appearances and scoring 5 goals. Al-Ettifaq is certainly not a great power in Arab football, in the last two seasons they have ranked seventh and eleventh, and Quaison was asked to raise the average quality by playing almost everywhere: now a winger, now an attacking midfielder, now a winger offensive. With the latest signing campaign, the Dammam club will try to change gear: Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and former Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé can make the difference, and who knows, one of them might become the Batman that has been missing up until now to our Robin.

Quaison’s 99 is the shirt you didn’t know you wanted yet.

Cristian Tello – Al Fateh

6 years later, is there anyone who has understood why in the summer of 2017 Fiorentina decided not to redeem Cristian Tello? Was it really impossible to organize a crowdfunding campaign that would allow the Viola to raise the 5.5 million euros, not much, needed to acquire the Spanish winger from Barcelona on a permanent basis? Seduced and abandoned by Florence, for five years Tello enjoyed being a luxury reserve in Betis: always a good number of appearances but very few as a starter, the coaches’ favorite weapon to scare tired opponents with his accelerations, now right now on the left, with some fleeting appearances as a central playmaker, and the satisfaction of a Copa del Rey won against Valencia complete with a penalty scored in the final. Once his contract with the green and whites ended, Tello packed up and moved to the United States, but his experience in MLS in Los Angeles FC lasted just 5 games, just long enough to be defined and Brand “the worst transfer of the season in MLS”. Having released himself from Los Angeles, since January Tello has been a player for Al-Fateh, a team that last year finished in sixth place and which, with the former Lyon player Denayer as its only significant signing, will predictably struggle to cope with the impact of opponents who have drawn heavily from the European market.

A photo that exudes the 2000s, it’s a shame it was taken not even 365 days ago.

Knowledge Musona – Al-Riyadh

From Knowledge Musona we have been talking about it practically forever, and even today when we hear him mentioned there is a part of our brain that, in total autonomy, exclaims “oh great, this”, even if the captain of the Zimbabwe national team has now turned 33 and has failed practically every opportunity to break through at medium-high levels, from Hoffenheim to Anderlecht via Augsburg, with the three-year period in the small and combative Oostende in the Belgian Jupiler League as the highest point of his European career. Musona is one of those footballers who lives in a sort of Aristotelian sky of fixed stars, inserted in the memory of fans through a few quotes and some flashes of his talent, like the very famous goal scored against Tunisia in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. The attacker has actually been playing in Saudi Arabia since 2021, but in the summer he moved from Al-Tai to the newly promoted Al-Riyadh, a club that should be fighting for survival and which immediately handed him the captain’s armband. A new challenge for Musona, fresh from 14 goals and 17 assists in two seasons with Al-Tai, who will have to demonstrate that he knows how to shift the balance (cit.) even in a less equipped team overall.

Among the countless videos of Musona’s magic available on Youtube, we choose this visionary lob against Marseille at the time of Yves Vanderhaeghe’s wonderful Oostende.

Igor Crowned Al-Ittihad

What is a Brazilian who grew up in England doing among the desert sands? And what happens if, to this lethal mix, we add a splash of Sicily? It’s not a cheap joke or even a recipe for the Powerpuff Girls, but rather a short story of the career of Igor Coronado, which the fans of Trapani and Palermo will certainly remember better than others. Coronado can be defined as a precursor of the recent wave of transfers, given that he left Palermo already in 2018 – certainly not in tears, given the 6 million euros collected from his sale, just a year after spending 1.5 to take him from Trapani – to settle in Sharjah, a team that plays in the United Arab Emirates championship. In three seasons at Sharjah, the Brazilian scored 50 goals and won the 2018/19 UAE championship, then in 2021 he decided to move on to Al-Ittihad, fresh winner of the Saudi championship also thanks to his 6 goals and 13 assists in 28 games. At the time of Trapani and Palermo, would you have ever imagined seeing Coronado playing together with Benzema and Kanté? Yet this is what is happening, given that the two Frenchmen have been chosen by the reigning champion club to defend the scepter they have just won. Were we talking about the multiverse?

Guess which of the two wears the number 10 shirt.

Lisandro Lopez – Al-Khaleej

An exponent of the “but not that” category could not be missing, given that the Lisandro Lopez who we all remember with pleasure is the now forty-year-old former Porto and Lyon centre-forward, who still enjoys reasonable health and plays, captain’s armband on his arm, with Sarmiento in the Argentine first division. Great things were also said about central defender Lisandro Lopez, especially during his time with Arsenal de Sarandi, champions of Argentina in 2012, so much so that his transfer to Benfica seemed like the simple prelude to a career destined for the biggest European stages. Instead, after a convincing first season on loan at Getafe, Lisandro lost his way, never falling into the good graces of Jorge Jesus and Rui Vitoria, and ending up on the pages of our newspapers only for a very fleeting appearance in Serie A, two appearances in two years with Inter and Genoa before returning to his homeland, to Boca Juniors. Lisandro Lopez is now 34 years old, we can say with certainty that all the trains for him have long since passed, so what’s wrong with moving to the charming Saihat, a city of 100 thousand souls located on the eastern Saudi coast, and enjoying the latter scraps of golden pension?

Can an incredibly common English plural be mistaken in 2023 in the official presentation of a footballer? Evidently in Arabia it is possible.

Romain Saiss – Al-Shabab

Our questionable carousel ends with the indomitable captain of the Morocco national team, the defensive pillar who established himself in Wolverhampton, the footballer who moved us with his stoicness in the last World Cup and who, perhaps more than all the others, we would have liked see in Europe for a while longer. Of all the transfers listed here, that of Romain Saiss it is the most particular because it occurs as a “bounce” and for non-technical needs: in July the Qataris of Al-Sadd had taken him from Besiktas for 2.5 million euros, but without ever being able to register him due to restrictions on reserved slots to footballers coming from foreign countries. Al-Shabab entered this gray situation and, after having secured Habib Diallo, the Colombian Cuellar and Yannick Carrasco, closed their signing campaign in style by taking Saiss on loan from Al-Sadd, where he will return in 2024. in order to be officially registered in the team. A controversial situation for a reliable central defender who will be able to protect a rearguard that was too punctured last year, 33 goals in 30 games, too many for a team that aspires to the national title.

A presentation that gives off unmistakable Arab football vibes.

