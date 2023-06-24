Home » Football: Abodi ‘Flaminio? it deserves decorum, it needs to be retrained’ – Football
Sports

Football: Abodi ‘Flaminio? it deserves decorum, it needs to be retrained’ – Football

by admin
Football: Abodi ‘Flaminio? it deserves decorum, it needs to be retrained’ – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 24 – “Stadio Flaminio? It’s a problem to be solved, an asset that needs to be redeveloped, our dream is for it to become the Lazio stadium. But I believe that today we will have to imagine new solutions”. This was stated by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, from the Foro Italico where he is present to award the Settecolli athletes including Thomas Ceccon (he won the 50m backstroke) and the Paralympic athletes of the 100m freestyle women ( Carlotta Gilli won) and men (Stefano Raimondi won). Going back to the Flaminio “what I’m saying – added Abodi – is to act quickly, that place deserves decorum. I saw the first football match there, as president of Serie B I had imagined the Flaminio as the venue for the playoffs and then with the ‘Ics we had started collaborating with Cdp for the redevelopment of the entire sports area of ​​the Olympic village in Rome ’60”. Speaking then of the relationship with the senator and president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, he said: “There is a good relationship between the different ones, with him there are no misunderstandings or surprises.

We know exactly what to expect from each other”. (ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Volleyball: Civitanova with Zaytsev also wins in the Champions League

You may also like

MEMORIAL ULTRA SCALVE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Les Bleues lose in semi-final against Belgium

5 things to do in the evening to...

Širůčková won bronze in climbing at the European...

The Suns, Wizards and Pacers trade is official....

ÖVV women in Graz in the final of...

The Pride breaks-Giunta parade in Palermo: “Proud to...

Milan like Florentino from Benfica for the midfield:...

The Czechs won the Prague Baseball Week after...

Shot putter jumps over 100 meters hurdles

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy