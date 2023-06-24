Football: Abodi ‘Flaminio? it deserves decorum, it needs to be retrained’ – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 24 – “Stadio Flaminio? It’s a problem to be solved, an asset that needs to be redeveloped, our dream is for it to become the Lazio stadium. But I believe that today we will have to imagine new solutions”. This was stated by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, from the Foro Italico where he is present to award the Settecolli athletes including Thomas Ceccon (he won the 50m backstroke) and the Paralympic athletes of the 100m freestyle women ( Carlotta Gilli won) and men (Stefano Raimondi won). Going back to the Flaminio “what I’m saying – added Abodi – is to act quickly, that place deserves decorum. I saw the first football match there, as president of Serie B I had imagined the Flaminio as the venue for the playoffs and then with the ‘Ics we had started collaborating with Cdp for the redevelopment of the entire sports area of ​​the Olympic village in Rome ’60”. Speaking then of the relationship with the senator and president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, he said: “There is a good relationship between the different ones, with him there are no misunderstandings or surprises.



We know exactly what to expect from each other”. (ANSA).



