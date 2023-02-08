news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 FEB – “We are focusing on the hypothesis of candidacy for the 2032 European Championships. It seems to me an important challenge for Italy and there is a first objective which is to present a dossier strengthened by the commitment of Government by April for a decision which will then arrive in September-October.



This seems to me a possible challenge on which I prefer to focus”. Said the minister for sport and youth Andrea Abodi on the sidelines of the presentation of the short film “Montespaccato Calcio, legalità in campo” at the Troisi cinema in Rome.



On the feared possibility for Italy between 2020 and 2021 of presenting a candidacy for the 2030 World Cup with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, he adds: “I don’t have an opinion to express for two reasons: the first is that I am immersed in the reality of Montespaccato which is more than a world championship for the value of the experience it gives us and secondly because I don’t express myself on things that no one has told me about, even more so if there are such delicate topics”. (HANDLE).

