Football: Al-Hilal formalize the signing of Milinkovic-Savic – Football

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has signed a three-year contract with Al-Hilal, the Saudi club announced on its Twitter account. The deal, which expires in June 2026, was signed in Austria, where the player will join the pre-season training camp, the Ryad-based club said, having already secured the services of Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly and Portuguese Ruben Neves .





After eight years with the Lazio shirt, the 28-year-old Serbian midfielder therefore joins the ranks of players attracted by the Saudi princely signings. In the biancoceleste shirt, worn in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic scored 69 goals in 341 appearances. He won the 2019 Italian Cup. His move to Saudi Arabia confirms the recent excessive power of the oil monarchy on the market. Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad signed Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January, while Liverpool’s former Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino signed with Al-Ahli. Former Reds captain Steven Gerrard became Al-Ettifaq’s manager.



