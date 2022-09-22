Next weekend the inaugural day, here are the dates and the format President Crotti: “Comforting data, the movement holds and tries to grow”

Now behind – making the beggars – the long shadow of Covid that conditioned the previous two seasons, the amateur football of the Csi Pavia warms up its engines in view of the start of the 2022-23 championships: the inaugural day is scheduled for the next weekend. Abolished, at least for now, anti-virus restrictions protocols, we rely on collective common sense.

Three groups, two of Amateurs at 11 and the single group at 7, with one more team registered than last year which thus brings the total to 45. “The data are comforting – underlines the president Giovanni Carlo Crotti who last night at the Casa del Giovane brought together the companies for the presentation of the calendars – the movement basically holds out despite all the difficulties and shows some signs of recovery ». The latest CSI course has just “churned out” 54 new coaches with licenses; the sore point is on the referees front, who continue to be in short supply.

So, on Saturday and Sunday, we leave. In the amateurs at 11, after the Italian phase (which should end on May 4, 2023), the first eight of each group will give life to a new grouping from which – at the end of the one-way matches – the teams qualified for the play will arise off, while the last eight will participate in the Csi cup which will award a trophy. Here is the program of the first day.

Amateurs at 11. Group A: Independent- Ghiaie, Tennis Club-Sporting Rozzano, Cup Calcio-Fc Penarol, Redavalle Elledi-Bereguardo, All Stars Filighera-Gropello San Giorgio, Youth Carbonara-San Pietro, Arenese-Val Versa; rest Upol Lungavilla. Girone B: Parona-Rosasco, Micheleria-Gs Cassolnovo, Olimpic ’95 -Gs Piccolini Amateurs, I Legionari-Virtus Sarti Zeme, Amateurs Bugo Calcio-Chicco Civita, Confienza-Polisportiva Albonese, Ticino Reggae Sharks-Candia, Polisportiva Atletico Arluno-A-Team Gifra 2002.

Amateurs at 7 (single group): Osrp Certosa-Romagnese, Casurà-Oratorio San Francesco Siziano, Polisportiva Miradolese-Us Magherno, Parasacco-Cg Trivolzio, Bereguardo-Sporting Emmebi, Cascine Calderari-Alta Valle Nizza, Oratory Cardinal Maffi-Concordia Pavese. –