Previously, Thiago Almada (78) put the South Americans ahead after a Messi free-kick on the bar. After the final whistle, Messi delivered an emotional speech to the more than 80,000 fans at the Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti. “I’ve always dreamed of celebrating with you, of coming to my country with the Copa America, with the World Cup,” he said exactly 95 days after triumphing in the World Cup final against France. “It’s the greatest thing there is.”

At the world champion party in the Argentine capital after the first World Cup title in 36 years, Messi and his teammates were frenetically celebrated at the River Plate stadium. When tango singer Ariel Ardit sang Argentina’s national anthem before the game started, Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez were already in tears. Team boss Lionel Scaloni, who fielded the same starting XI as at the World Cup final, struggled with his emotions during Messi’s words.

Next Tuesday Argentina will play another friendly against Curacao in Santiago del Estero. Messi could then score his 100th goal alone with the national team.