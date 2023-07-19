Football : Arnautovic is committed to Bologna

football

ÖFB star Marko Arnautovic has put an end to all speculation about a premature end to his engagement at FC Bologna. As the 34-year-old emphasized in an interview with the daily sports newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, he was determined to stay in ninth place in the Serie A table last season.



“I’m fine in Bologna, I’m happy here. I have no intention of leaving here,” said Arnautovic, whose contract with the northern Italian club runs until the end of June 2025. Arnautovic has overcome the problems with his right foot I’m very good. I was in Serbia and underwent physiotherapy there,” said the striker.

Divergences with his coach Thiago Motta have been overcome. “We talk a lot about technical aspects of football. From my point of view, our relationship is perfect,” explained Arnautovic, who is currently taking part in a training camp in Vals, South Tyrol, with his team. Most recently, the 108-time ÖFB team player was associated with a change within Serie A to AC Milan.

Lots of growth potential at Bologna

Arnautovic sees a lot of growth potential for Bologna in the new season. “We’re a good mix of young and older players. The young colleagues are growing. We play to win. I don’t know if I’ll score 15 or 20 goals in the new season. I’m doing my best because I want to support the team,” said Arnautovic.

The death of Bologna’s ex-coach Sinisa Mihajlovic last December is still a burden for him. “It’s not easy for me to talk about him. When I think of extraordinary people, I think of my father, my brother and Sinisa,” said Arnautovic.