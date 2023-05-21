Football: Arsenal blunder makes ManCity champions

Arsenal lost at Nottingham, which secured them relegation in the Premier League, to a 19th-minute goal from Taiwo Awoniyi. The Londoners had led the table for almost the entire season, but showed weakness of nerves in the final sprint. In the last eight games, the team of former Guardiola assistant Mikel Arteta have only won twice.

Man City, on the other hand, recently won eleven games in a row, including the direct duel with the “Gunners” (4: 1). The home game of the “Citizens” against Chelsea on Sunday (5:00 p.m.) will be a championship celebration.

Chance for a historic treble

In the next few weeks, Erling Haaland and Co. will also have the chance to win the treble. On June 3, ManCity will face city rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at London’s Wembley Stadium, and a week later they will be tackling their first triumph in the premier class in Istanbul in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. The feat of winning the league title, FA Cup and Champions League in one season has only been achieved by one English club, and that’s Man United in 1999.

In addition to proven players like Kevin De Bruyne, the guarantee of success in recent months has been Haaland, who was brought in from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and currently has 52 goals this season.

Liverpool probably gambled away CL ticket

The only side Man City have beaten in the Premier League over the past six years is unlikely to feature in the Champions League next season. 2020 champions Liverpool were held 1-1 at home by Aston Villa on Saturday, three points behind third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United. These two clubs have two games left, the “Reds” only one.

Man United won 1-0 in Bournemouth without the injured Marcel Sabitzer. Casemiro scored the gold goal for the “Red Devils” in the ninth minute. Jacob Ramsey (27th) was successful for Aston Villa at Anfield Road, Liverpool only managed to equalize through Roberto Firmino (89th).

Tottenham’s European Cup place in jeopardy

While Jürgen Klopp’s team will probably be at least in the Europa League in autumn, Tottenham, who are currently bottom of the table, may be left empty-handed after a 3-1 home defeat against Brentford when it comes to the allocation of the European Cup starting places.

Harry Kane gave the hosts an early lead (8′), but a brace from Bryan Mbeumo (50′, 62′) turned the game around after the break. In the finish, Yoane Wissa (88th) fixed Brentford’s 14th win of the season and thus the best Premier League season for the “Bees”.

