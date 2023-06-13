Football: Arsenal close to Rice, West Ham are asking for 100 million – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 13 – Arsenal are close to closing the deal with West Ham for Declan Rice, taking on an investment of over 100 million pounds (116 million euros) for the 24-year-old midfielder, which would the most expensive signing in Gunners history. The offer, writes the Guardian, is officially to be presented, but negotiations between the clubs are proceeding smoothly and there is confidence that the deal will be finalized soon.



West Ham want to cash in as much as possible from the transfer and to Arsenal’s initial offer of 90 million, they have asked to add some bonuses that would take the investment to exceed 100 million pounds. Arsenal’s transfer record is 72 million, paid for Nicolas Pépé in 2019.



(ANSA).

