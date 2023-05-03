Football: Arsenal draws hope again

football
Arsenal have regained hope in the English Premier League. The Gunners beat Chelsea 3-1 at home on Tuesday night and moved past Manchester City to take first place. Coach Mikel Arteta’s team won for the first time after four games without a win. For the “Blues”, however, it was the sixth defeat in the sixth game under interim coach Frank Lampard.
Defending champions Man City, who have played two games less, can already restore their old standings on Wednesday when they play in a supplementary game at home against West Ham United. The success in the prestige duel was important for Arsenal, however, as they were able to score three points again.
This also kept the pressure on the previous leader in the title race. The “Gunners” have recovered after the bitter 4-1 defeat against Man City a week ago. “My players still have the necessary fire in their stomachs,” Arteta said before the game. And that was clearly visible on the pitch.
Arsenal plays with Chelsea
Arsenal dictated what happened at the Emirates Stadium before the break, Martin Odegaard converted the superiority into goals with a brace (18th, 31st). In addition, Gabriel Jesus (34th) scored a third goal. Chelsea were well served with that, but were able to put up a little more resistance after the break.
The reward was Noni Madueke’s consolation goal (65th) after Kovacic’s preliminary work. Nothing changed in the third derby championship defeat in a row. In addition, the current misery continued. The twelfth-placed “Blues” conceded their sixth competitive defeat in a row, and there have now been no wins nine times. Interim coach and club legend Lampard was unable to bring about a change.