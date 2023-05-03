Home » Football: Arsenal draws hope again
Arsenal have regained hope in the English Premier League. The Gunners beat Chelsea 3-1 at home on Tuesday night and moved past Manchester City to take first place. Coach Mikel Arteta’s team won for the first time after four games without a win. For the “Blues”, however, it was the sixth defeat in the sixth game under interim coach Frank Lampard.

Defending champions Man City, who have played two games less, can already restore their old standings on Wednesday when they play in a supplementary game at home against West Ham United. The success in the prestige duel was important for Arsenal, however, as they were able to score three points again.

This also kept the pressure on the previous leader in the title race. The “Gunners” have recovered after the bitter 4-1 defeat against Man City a week ago. “My players still have the necessary fire in their stomachs,” Arteta said before the game. And that was clearly visible on the pitch.

Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 for Arsenal in the 34th minute and Chelsea were well served

Arsenal plays with Chelsea

Arsenal dictated what happened at the Emirates Stadium before the break, Martin Odegaard converted the superiority into goals with a brace (18th, 31st). In addition, Gabriel Jesus (34th) scored a third goal. Chelsea were well served with that, but were able to put up a little more resistance after the break.

The reward was Noni Madueke’s consolation goal (65th) after Kovacic’s preliminary work. Nothing changed in the third derby championship defeat in a row. In addition, the current misery continued. The twelfth-placed “Blues” conceded their sixth competitive defeat in a row, and there have now been no wins nine times. Interim coach and club legend Lampard was unable to bring about a change.

English Premier League, 34th round

Saturday, April 29th:
Crystal Palace West Ham 4:3
Brentford Nottingham 2:1
Brighton Wolverhampton 6:0
Sunday April 30:
Bournemouth Leeds * 4:1
Fulham Manchester City 1:2
Manchester United ** Aston Villa 1:0
Newcastle Southampton 3:1
Liverpool Tottenham 4:3
Monday, May 1st:
Leicester Everton 2:2
Tuesday, May 2nd:
Arsenal Chelsea 3:1

* Wöber from the 34th minute
** Sabitzer until the 86th minute

Tabel:

See also  Dzsenifer Marozsan resigns from the national team

