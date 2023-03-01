news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Mikel Arteta leaves no way out for the team in which he played for six years. It takes his Arsenal almost a time to get to grips with the Everton puzzle, but from the opening goal a monologue begins which culminates in a clear 4-0 and a new extension on their Manchester rivals: City are now 5 points behind, United even 11 with one game left.



Everton, who had beaten the Gunners at home on February 4th, raise the white flag and are still in the relegation zone. The return match was played before the first leg match of the 7th day, postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



After the slaughter suffered in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Real Madrid, Liverpool made peace with Anfield by winning 2-0 against Wolverhampton in the recovery of the 7th day of the Premier League, postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The second leg of the match was played earlier on 4 February, when Lopetegui’s team overwhelmed Klopp’s team 3-0 at home. This time the Reds have redeemed themselves, fueling hopes of a comeback for a place in the Champions League.



