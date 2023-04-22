Football: Arsenal held back by Southampton, City are now scary – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LONDON, APRIL 21 – Arsenal’s third consecutive draw in the Premier League, where they were stopped at 3-3 by Southampton, bottom of the table, ahead of matchday 32. The team coached by the Spaniard Mikel Arteta now has an advantage of just 5 points over the very fast Manchester City (second), which however has to recover two games and in the next round will face the Gunners, in a challenge that could be worth the title. Only a victory at the Etihad would allow the Londoners to regain the upper hand, but in their current form it looks very difficult, as the Citizens have won 25 points out of the last 27 available. (HANDLE).

