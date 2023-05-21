Football Association Cup: Wuhan Jiangcheng wins Changzhou Blue Wings-Sports-中工网

original title:

Football Association Cup: Wuhan Jiangcheng wins Changzhou Blue Wings

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Li Yueming celebrated his goal.

On the same day, in the first round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup held in Changzhou, Jiangsu, Wuhan Jiangcheng team defeated Changzhou Blue Wings team 2-1 away.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Shi Kang)

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Li Yueming (front) shot a goal during the game.

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Li Yueming (first from right) scored a goal.

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Li Yueming (second from left) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.

On May 20th, Changzhou Blue Wings fans cheered for the team.

On May 20, goalkeeper Zhao Yicheng (right) of Changzhou Blue Wings saved a shot from Wuhan Jiangcheng player Yan Yicong.

On May 20, Maimaiti Reshati Maimaiti Siti (middle), a player of the Wuhan Jiangcheng team, took a shot during the game.

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Song Yiheng (left) competed with Changzhou Blue Wings player Zhang Shanyu.

On May 20, Changzhou Blue Wings player Li Feiyang (right) celebrated his goal.

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Li Yueming (bottom right) scored a goal.

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Li Yueming (third from left) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal.

On May 20, Li Xu (left), a player of Wuhan Jiangcheng team, and Qin Yifan, a player of Changzhou Blue Wings team, competed.

On May 20th, Changzhou Blue Wings fans cheered for the team.

On May 20, Wuhan Jiangcheng player Wei Jingzong (left) scored a goal.

