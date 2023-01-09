On January 8, Zhejiang team player Gaudi (third from left) celebrated with his teammates after scoring a goal in the game.

On the same day, in the second round of the quarter-finals of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup held in Suzhou, Jiangsu, the Zhejiang team defeated the Jinan Xingzhou team 2-1 and advanced to the semi-finals with a total score of 5-1.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, Jinan Xingzhou team player Wang Zihao (middle) shot in the game.

On the same day, in the second round of the quarter-finals of the 2022 Chinese Football Association Cup held in Suzhou, Jiangsu, the Zhejiang team defeated the Jinan Xingzhou team 2-1 and advanced to the semi-finals with a total score of 5-1.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, Zhejiang team player Yue Xin (below) scrambled in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, Zhejiang team coach Jody (first from right) was in the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, the referee Wan Tao (second from right) showed Zhejiang team player Yue Xin (first from right) a yellow card during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, Zhejiang team players paid tribute to fans after the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, the referee Wan Tao (second from the right) communicated with Jinan Xingzhou player Baihelam Abduwaili (first from the left) during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, Jinan Xingzhou team player Baihelam Abduwaili (second from right) attacked during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, Zhejiang team player Wang Dongsheng (left) attacked during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

On January 8, Jinan Xingzhou team player Zhu Yifan (second from left) was shown a yellow card by referee Wan Tao (first from right) during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Bo

