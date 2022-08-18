Original title: Football Association fines: Yang Fan and Sun Jie were both suspended for 5 games and fined 50,000 for violent acts

On August 18, Beijing time, today the Chinese Football Association announced the punishment of Jinmen Tigers player Yang Fan and Changchun Yatai team player Sun Jie. The two were suspended for 5 games and fined 50,000.

In the 13th round of the Tianjin team’s 2-2 draw with Changchun Yatai, Sun Jie and Yang Fan fought hard and eventually received a red card at the same time and were punished. At the last moment of the game, Changchun Yatai got a single-handed shot. Tianjin team defender Zhang Wei pulled Junior down and was sent off after receiving a red card. There was no problem with this penalty. However, in the process of the referee’s punishment, Sun Jie and Yang Fan clashed. From the picture, Yang Fan first pulled Sun Jie, the captain of Yatai, who was looking for the referee’s theory, and then Sun Jie turned around and pinched Yang Fan’s throat with his hand. , Yang Fan was unequivocal in the face of Sun Jie’s provocative actions, and slapped Sun Jie directly in the face, and Sun Jie immediately fell to the ground. The referee first showed Yang Fan a yellow card, and after watching the replay of the video, both of them were sent off with red cards. Since the conflict between the two occurred in a dead ball state, which was a serious violation of sports ethics, and had obvious violent tendencies, the Chinese Football Association made a decision to impose additional penalties.

On August 15, 2022, in the 117th game of the 13th round of the Chinese Football Association Super League, the match between Tianjin Jinmen Tigers Football Club and Changchun Yatai Football Club was held at Wuyuanhe Stadium in Haikou City.

According to the referee’s report, the game supervision report, the video, the explanations of the parties and the hearing, when the game reached the 90th + 5th minute, after the referee blew the whistle to stop the game, Changchun Yatai Football Club No. 5 player Sun Jie Acting violently, he pinched the face of Yang Fan, the No. 4 player of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers Football Club. Player sent off.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 53 and 48 of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”, made the following penalties:

1. Suspend 5 games for Yang Fan, No. 4 player of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers Football Club

2. A fine of RMB 50,000.

The above penalties shall be implemented in accordance with the provisions of Article 17 of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”. This penalty decision will take effect immediately from the date of publication.

The Chinese Football Association will, in accordance with the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”, resolutely and seriously deal with all kinds of violations of laws and disciplines, and purify the atmosphere of the arena. It is hoped that all participants can jointly maintain the order of the game and the hard-won football development environment.

The Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 53 and 48 of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”, made the following penalties:

1. Sun Jie, No. 5 player of Changchun Yatai Football Club, will be suspended for 5 games:

2. A fine of RMB 50,000.

The above penalties shall be implemented in accordance with the provisions of Article 17 of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”. This penalty decision will take effect immediately from the date of publication.

The Chinese Football Association will, in accordance with the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”, resolutely and seriously deal with all kinds of violations of laws and disciplines, and purify the atmosphere of the arena. It is hoped that all participants can jointly maintain the order of the game and the hard-won football development environment.

Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Committee

