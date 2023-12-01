Football Association reports conflict between Zhejiang and Buriram-Sports-China Engineering Network

Chinese Football Association Condemns Violence During Zhejiang vs. Buriram Match

The Chinese Football Association has reported on a violent conflict that occurred between Zhejiang and Buriram United during the fifth round of the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League group stage. According to the report, the conflict took place after the Zhejiang team defeated Buriram with a score of 3:2 at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on November 29, 2023.

The clashes between the two teams have sparked widespread concern in society, with the Chinese Football Association strongly opposing all forms of violence on the field. In a statement, the association emphasized that such violent conflicts seriously violate the spirit of sports and disrupt the normal order of the stadium, as well as the fans’ viewing experience.

As a response to the incident, the Chinese Football Association has pledged to assist the AFC in handling the conflict in accordance with regulations. Additionally, the association has announced plans to strengthen the management of clubs and participating entities at all levels, holding them accountable for the behavior of their players, coaches, and staff.

The association has also stressed the importance of respecting the referee’s decisions, opponents, and audience, while maintaining good order on the field and showing the true style of Chinese football. It has called for strict adherence to competition regulations and relevant rules, emphasizing the need for effective management and education of all individuals involved in various international and domestic competitions.

The Chinese Football Association’s statement serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding sportsmanship and fair play in football, and its commitment to fostering a culture of respect and discipline within the sport.