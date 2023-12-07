Football: Aston Villa shoots Man City from third place

football

Aston Villa celebrated a 1-0 home win over Manchester City in the 15th round of the Premier League on Wednesday, knocking the defending champions out of third place. The match winner for “The Villans” was Leon Bailey, who beat City goalkeeper Ederson with a deflected shot. While the “Citizens” are already six points behind leaders Arsenal, Liverpool reduced the gap to two points with a 2-0 win at bottom team Sheffield.



Online since yesterday, 11:42 p.m

At Villa Park in Birmingham, guest goalgetter Erling Haaland missed several good opportunities in the first half. After the break, Aston Villa got stronger. A shot from John McGinn narrowly missed the target before Bailey beat Ederson with a shot deflected by Ruben Dias from just under 20 meters. Douglas Luiz briefly missed the goal to make it 2-0. First the Brazilian was denied by Ederson, then by the post.

For the “Citizens” it was the fourth league game in a row without a win after three previous draws. Aston Villa, managed by Unai Emery, moved past ManCity into third place in the table. Arsenal, who struggled to a last-minute 4-3 win at Luton Town on Tuesday, lead by 36 points, ahead of Liverpool (34), Aston Villa (32) and defending champions Manchester (30).

Liverpool remains on Arsenal’s heels

In contrast to City, Liverpool stayed in touch with Arsenal. The “Reds” won 2-0 at bottom team Sheffield thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk, who headed in from a corner (37th) and former Salzburg player Dominik Szoboszlai in stoppage time (94th). Sheffield came away empty-handed in the first game under returning coach Chris Wilder.

In the second big hit of the evening, Manchester United celebrated a deserved 2-1 win against Chelsea. Scott McTominay became the match winner with a brace (19th, 69th), in between Cole Palmer (45th) equalized for the Londoners. Already in the ninth minute, Man United captain Bruno Fernandes failed with a weak penalty shot by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. While ManUnited in sixth now has 27 points, the “Blues” in tenth are still stuck in the middle of the table with 19 points.

English Premier League, 15th round

Tuesday December 5th: Wolverhampton Burnley 1-0 Luton Arsenal 3-4 Wednesday December 6th: Brighton and Hove Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace Bournemouth 0-2 Fulham Nottingham Forest 5-0 Sheffield United Liverpool 0-2 Aston Villa Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United Chelsea 2-1 Thursday December 7th: Everton Newcastle 8.30pm Tottenham West Ham 9.15pm

Tabel:

