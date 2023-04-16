Football: At Bayern, only the hat is currently “burning”.

“The task has definitely become even more difficult,” said Tuchel with a view to the second leg in the CL quarter-finals on Wednesday (9 p.m.). There, Bayern have to reverse a 3-0 deficit from the first leg in order not to have to say goodbye to the next title they are aiming for after the DFB Cup. After losing the quarter-finals of the cup against Freiburg (1-2), reaching the semi-finals in the Champions League is a long way off.

There was no tailwind for the duel with the defending English champions from Manchester against Hoffenheim. “It was the moment to go one better, to win the game with all your might, but also to ignite energy in the stadium, to awaken fire and confidence,” said Tuchel, “it feels like a defeat.” Tuchel, the first Julian Nagelsmann replaced as Bayern coach at the end of March, so he spoke of the “worst game” under his leadership.

“Without energy, without intensity”

The 49-year-old missed the right attitude and the necessary fire in the current situation. Tuchel described the game against Hoffenheim as “a major step backwards”. The Bayern coach had expected “anger in the stomach” from his stars. What he got was a performance “without energy, without intensity”, as defender Maththijs de Ligt put it in a touch of self-criticism. “It was too slow, too emotionless, it wasn’t dogged enough,” said Tuchel.

The bosses Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, who were increasingly in need of explanation, left the Allianz Arena without speaking. CEO Kahn delivered it the morning after on the short message service Twitter: “Again only one point and the next setback for us! Results and performances like these cannot be what we aspire to.” First place will be “defended with all our might”, added Kahn imploringly.

Dortmund’s inability helps Bayern

In the league, the series champion is only two points ahead because of the inability of pursuer Borussia Dortmund, who lost a win at relegation candidate VfB Stuttgart in the final seconds (3: 3). Six rounds are still to be played, in five competitive games under Tuchel there have been two wins, one draw and two defeats. The team must wake up from “hibernation” (captain Thomas Müller) as quickly as possible in order to turn things around.

Dortmund was angry about a missed opportunity. Coach Edin Terzic called the renewed setback in the title race “unnecessary” and “stupid”. “There is still so much that is worth fighting for.” Terzic knows about the long dry spell. BVB hasn’t won a championship title since 2012, and the trophy has always gone to Munich. “There are reasons why we haven’t managed to be at the top in the last ten years,” said the coach. Many call it title maturity.

Frankfurt in free fall

Oliver Glasner is also going through a difficult phase with Eintracht Frankfurt. After the 1-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach, last year’s Europa League winners have already gone seven league games without a win and slipped down to seventh place. “If you look at Eintracht over the past few years, that’s the second best place. It’s not like we’re underperforming here,” said Glasner. “I do think that a lot of things are very good,” said the Upper Austrian. However, the past few weeks have been “unsatisfactory”.

German Bundesliga, 28th round

Saturday:

Bayern – Hoffenheim 1:1 (1:0)

Goals: Pavard (17th) and Kramaric (71st)

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner up to 83.

Stuttgart – Dortmund 3: 3 (0: 2)

Tore: Coulibaly (72.), Vagnoman (84.), Katompa Mvumpa (97.) bzw. Haller (26.), Malen (34.), Reyna (92.)

Yellow-red card: Mavropanos (39./Stuttgart)

Leipzig – Augsburg 3: 2 (1: 1)

Goals: Kampl (10′), Werner (32′, 35′) or Maier (5′), Vargas (82′)

Leipzig: without Schlager (injured), Laimer from 79.

Augsburg: Baumgartlinger ab 46.

Cologne – Mainz 1: 1 (0: 1)

Goal: Ljubicic (51st) and Ajorque (17th)

Cologne: Kainz to 84th, with Ljubicic (goal to 1:1/51st)

Mainz: Onisiwo to 75th, without Mustapha

Frankfurt-Gladbach 1:1

Goals: Kolo Muani (83′) and Hofman (13′)

Frankfurt: Trainer Glasner

Gladbach: Lainer, Wolf replacement

Sunday:

Bremen – Freiburg 3.30 p.m

Union Berlin – Bochum 5.30 p.m

Wolfsburg – Leverkusen 7.30 p.m

Freitag:

Schalke – Hertha 5:2 (2:1)

Goals: Starke (3′), Bülter (13′, 78′), Terodde (48′), Kaminski (92′) or Jovetic (45’+3′), Richter (84′)

Schalke: Greiml replacement

Tabel: