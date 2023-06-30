Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, JUNE 30 – The midfielder of the Australian national team and Celtic Glasgow, Aaron Mooy, has announced his farewell to football. The 32-year-old (57 caps, 7 goals) has been a mainstay for the Socceroos since making his debut in 2012 and featured in World Cups in 2018 and 2022. After spells at Huddersfield and Brighton followed by two seasons in China, Shanghai, moved to Celtic last year with whom he won the Scottish treble under former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou. (HANDLE).



