Home » Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football
Sports

Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

by admin
Football: Australian international Mooy announces retirement – Football

(ANSA) – SYDNEY, JUNE 30 – The midfielder of the Australian national team and Celtic Glasgow, Aaron Mooy, has announced his farewell to football. The 32-year-old (57 caps, 7 goals) has been a mainstay for the Socceroos since making his debut in 2012 and featured in World Cups in 2018 and 2022. After spells at Huddersfield and Brighton followed by two seasons in China, Shanghai, moved to Celtic last year with whom he won the Scottish treble under former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Three foreign aids attacked Beijing Guoan and lost 1:2 to Cangzhou Lions

You may also like

Futsal Sparta lost the first league. The manager...

Isola dei Famosi: Gian Maria Sainato was left...

Sturm loan Serrano from Atletico

Volleyball, Italy Canada 3-2, highlights of the Nations...

Harrison Barnes Signs Three-Year Extension with Kings for...

The Minister of Sports Amélie Oudéa-Castéra targeted by...

Wimbledon 2023: Britain’s Billy Harris and Anna Brogan...

Harden has exercised his option for next NBA...

write a title for this article Xie Zhenye,...

times and program of pole, Sprint race and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy