Football: Austria has its sights set on Europe’s throne

After 2014 and 2018, Austria is in the final of a European Championship for the third time. Above all, from an Austrian perspective, people look back on the “legendary” final nine years ago, according to Eschlböck, with both a laughing and a crying eye. 27,000 fans in Vienna’s Happel Stadium created a record crowd, but in the end Austria had to narrowly admit defeat to Germany 27:30 in the second overtime. Decisions made by the referees that are worth discussing still gnaw at many of the players from back then. In 2018, they lost 14:28 to France in Finland.

“All good things come in threes,” Eschlböck told ORF, expressing his confidence that the longed-for gold medal will finally be won on Saturday in the NV Arena in St. Pölten. Since the American Football Federation Austria, or AFBÖ for short, was founded in 1982, we have been chasing this title, says the president, who has been in charge of its affairs for 20 years. The European Championship title would therefore also be “the culmination of all our efforts”.

GEPA/Mario Kneisl In the 2014 European Championship final, the Austrians came closest to winning the title against Germany in front of a record crowd

If Austria wins, the 20th anniversary of Eschlböck’s presidency would be “one of our most successful years ever”. Austria’s U19 team has already secured the European Championship title and has been undefeated in Europe since 2011; the men were runner-up European champions in flag football. In addition, Bernhard Raimann, an Austrian, shows strong performances week after week in the National Football League (NFL). The inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Olympic program will give football a boost anyway, said Eschlböck. “If we actually became European champions, that would be another boost.”

Record champion stands in the way

The red-white-red team moved into the semi-finals thanks to clear victories against France and Hungary in the preliminary round. There the Austrians took revenge on Italy for their defeat in 2021 and eliminated the defending champions 24:14. The five-time record European champion Finland also clearly prevailed in the second semi-final against Sweden with 33:14. Eschlböck therefore warned urgently about the enemy from the far north: “The Finns should not be underestimated.”

In any case, head coach Sommer did not want to evaluate the distribution of chances in the final. “The game is too unique for that. There are so many things that can happen in football that are unpredictable and surprising,” said the Styrian. The Finns played with variety in both offense and defense and were “a team of giants,” explained Sommer. “There is consistent squad quality and they have been working with a very similar squad and almost the same coaching staff since 2018. That’s a mature team.”

Prominent reinforcement

Summer basically has his best squad together. With Stanford graduate Thomas Schaffer, who was also allowed to briefly appear in the training camp of the Chicago Bears from the NFL, the coach was unexpectedly offered a well-known reinforcement. Schaffer joined the team in Vienna this week after receiving clearance from his Canadian club Ottawa Redblacks.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Darren Yamashita Schaffer (r.) wants to use his experience to help win the premiere title

The 26-year-old is supposed to stabilize the defensive line. “He’s really excited about the game,” said Sommer. In the attack, quarterback Alexander Thury, who is playing in his third European Championship final, will pull the strings. “If we have a good day and put what we can on the pitch, we have a good chance of winning the game,” said the playmaker.

In any case, President Eschlböck has every indication that the European champions will be called Austria for the first time from Saturday. “We have an excellent team and a great coaching staff who work excellently. All the players are extremely motivated and as long as they are not injured, the best players in Austria are available,” said the former player and long-time TV expert. All players would be “burning” to win the title for the first time: “And on their own property, too.”