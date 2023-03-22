news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 22 – A delegation from the national team went to the Santobono Pausilipon Pediatric Hospital to visit the neurosurgery, neurology, neuropsychiatry and neurooncology departments.



Guided by the federal president, Gabriele Gravina, and by the secretary general of the FIGC, Marco Brunelli, it was received by Rodolfo Conenna, general manager of the Santobono Pausilipon hospital, by Anna Maria Ziccardi, president of the Santobono Pausilipon Foundation, and by Flavia Matrisciano, director of the Foundation of the same name.



“The national team represents a positive symbol of our country – declared the president Gravina upon arrival at the hospital – not only from a sporting point of view, but above all from a value and social point of view. For this reason, the Federation has also organized a visit of the Azzurri to the hospitalized children. We want to bring a smile and a little closeness, aware of receiving much more humanity, determination and courage”.



Acerbi, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo, Donnarumma, Gnonto, Pessina and Politano delivered balls and gadgets from the national team and chatted with the young patients. (HANDLE).

