Home » Football: Bavaria decides German title thriller
Sports

Football: Bavaria decides German title thriller

by admin
Football: Bavaria decides German title thriller

football

Bayern Munich has won the title thriller in the German Bundesliga and won the eleventh championship title in a row. The German record champions prevailed 2:1 (1:0) in Cologne on the last day of the game and thus passed Borussia Dortmund on the last day of the game because BVB only played 2:2 (0:2) against Mainz at home.

27.05.2023 17.41

Online since today, 5.41 p.m

After Kingsley Coman took the lead (8th), ÖFB team player Dejan Ljubicic’s hand penalty (81st) seemed to snatch the title from Bayern, then Jamal Musiala (89th), who had been substituted on just four minutes earlier, scored. Thus, coach Thomas Tuchel, who was hired in March, won his first German championship title after being eliminated from the Champions League and the DFB Cup.

German Bundesliga, 34th round

Saturday:

Cologne – Bayern Munich 1: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Coman (8th), Musiala (89th) and Ljubicic (81st/penalty)

Dortmund – Mainz 2: 2 (0: 2)

Goals: Guerreiro (69′), Süle (96′) or Hanche-Olsen (15′), Onisiwo (24′)

Union Berlin – Bremen 1:0 (0:0)

Tor: Khedira (81.)

Moenchengladbach – Augsburg 2: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Netz (4th), Hofmann (40th)

Red card: Gumny (45+3)

Frankfurt – Freiburg 2:1 (0:1)

Tore: Colonel Muani (83.), Dinah the Bears (91.) bzw. Faucet (45.)

Leipzig – Schalke 4: 2 (2: 1)

Tore: Laimer (10th), Nkunku (19th, 94th), Poulsen (83rd) bzw. Kaminski (28.)

Stuttgart – Hoffenheim 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tomas (80′) and Bebou (75′)

Bochum – Leverkusen 3: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Förster (19′), Asano (34′), Stöger (86′)

Rote Karte: Adli (8.)

See also  Domenicali: «Netflix helps F1 Monza can drag Ferrari

Wolfsburg – Hertha BSC 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Kaminski (2nd) and Maza (55th), Richter (68th)

Tabel:

You may also like

Playoffs, semifinal game 1: Olimpia Milano-Sassari

Salernitana-Udinese 3-2: video, goals and highlights

2023 BWF Malaysia Masters Day 5: Weng Hongyang,...

Arthur Fils wins the Lyon tournament, his first...

A Guide to Understanding Horse Racing Betting: An...

Sad Latvians? At all, we couldn’t have played...

Kosovo, calm after the storm: what happens after...

2023 BWF Malaysia Masters Day 4: Han Yue...

Inter Atalanta on TV and streaming: where to...

Serie A: Salernitana-Udinese 3-2, Spezia-Turin 0-4 – Football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy