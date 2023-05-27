After Kingsley Coman took the lead (8th), ÖFB team player Dejan Ljubicic’s hand penalty (81st) seemed to snatch the title from Bayern, then Jamal Musiala (89th), who had been substituted on just four minutes earlier, scored. Thus, coach Thomas Tuchel, who was hired in March, won his first German championship title after being eliminated from the Champions League and the DFB Cup.

German Bundesliga, 34th round

Saturday:

Cologne – Bayern Munich 1: 2 (0: 1)

Goals: Coman (8th), Musiala (89th) and Ljubicic (81st/penalty)

Dortmund – Mainz 2: 2 (0: 2)

Goals: Guerreiro (69′), Süle (96′) or Hanche-Olsen (15′), Onisiwo (24′)

Union Berlin – Bremen 1:0 (0:0)

Tor: Khedira (81.)

Moenchengladbach – Augsburg 2: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Netz (4th), Hofmann (40th)

Red card: Gumny (45+3)

Frankfurt – Freiburg 2:1 (0:1)

Tore: Colonel Muani (83.), Dinah the Bears (91.) bzw. Faucet (45.)

Leipzig – Schalke 4: 2 (2: 1)

Tore: Laimer (10th), Nkunku (19th, 94th), Poulsen (83rd) bzw. Kaminski (28.)

Stuttgart – Hoffenheim 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tomas (80′) and Bebou (75′)

Bochum – Leverkusen 3: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Förster (19′), Asano (34′), Stöger (86′)

Rote Karte: Adli (8.)

Wolfsburg – Hertha BSC 1:2 (1:0)

Goals: Kaminski (2nd) and Maza (55th), Richter (68th)

