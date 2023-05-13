Home » Football: Bayern fulfills duty in the long-distance title duel
Sports

Football: Bayern fulfills duty in the long-distance title duel

by admin
Football: Bayern fulfills duty in the long-distance title duel

Bochum forced FC Augsburg to their knees 3-2 (1-1) and pushed past Schalke to 15th and thus the first non-relegation spot. In the fight for places in the Champions League, Union Berlin took the next step towards participation in the “premier class” with a turbulent 4:2 (3:0) against SC Freiburg.

VfL Wolfsburg also stayed in the race for the European Cup with a 2-1 (1-0) win over Hoffenheim. And the suspended coach Oliver Glasner was able to enjoy Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 (2-0) win over Mainz 05 from the stands a few days before he announced his departure at the end of the season.

German Bundesliga, 31st round

Saturday:

Bayern – Schalke 6: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Müller (21st), Kimmich (29th / penalty), Gnabry (50th, 66th), Tel (80th), Mazraoui (90th + 3)

Union Berlin – Freiburg 4:2 (3:0)

Goals: Behrens (5th), Becker (36th, 38th), Laidouni (80th) and Gulde (56th), Grifo (70th)

Berlin: Trimmel played through
Freiburg: Gregoritsch from the 53rd minute

Frankfurt – Mainz 3:0 (2:0)

Tore: Kamada (18.), Blind (40.), Kolo Muani (59.)

Mainz: Onisiwo played through, Mustapha on the bench

Bochum – Augsburg 3:2 (1:1)

Goal: Antwi-Adjei (2nd), Gouweleuw (60th/Eigentor), Losilla (62nd) bzw. Maier (29.), Yeboah (85.)

Bochum: Stöger from the 36th minute

Wolfsburg – Hoffenheim 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Kaminski (15th), Waldschmidt (75th) and Guilavogui (90th + 3 / own goal)

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until the 70th minute
Hoffenheim: Baumgartner played through

Freitag:

Cologne – Hertha 5: 2 (3: 2)

Goals: Selke (8′), Hübers (39′, 69′), Skhiri (43′), Huseinbasic (81′) and Tousart (18′), Jovetic (33′)

Cologne: Ljubicic played through, Kainz until the 70th minute

See also  Warriors official tweeted Wiggins photos: first-time All-Star selection + a wonderful season of winning the championship – yqqlm

Sunday:

Stuttgart – Leverkusen 3.30 p.m
Leipzig – Bremen 5.30 p.m

Tabel:

You may also like

One year from the Paris Games, Teddy Riner,...

Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Douglas Luiz’s free-kick...

Hr. Králové – Ml. Boleslav 2:0, Votroci won...

Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth: Eberechi Eze double earns...

Analysis of Football Lottery No. 23065: Chelsea strives...

Sky Sports – NBA Playoffs: Sunday at 21:30...

Inter, will Tiago Djalò be Skriniar’s heir?

If the national football team qualify with the...

Giro d’Italia, Ganna positive for Covid: forced to...

over a million tickets sold in 48 hours

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy