Football: Bayern fulfills duty in the long-distance title duel

Bochum forced FC Augsburg to their knees 3-2 (1-1) and pushed past Schalke to 15th and thus the first non-relegation spot. In the fight for places in the Champions League, Union Berlin took the next step towards participation in the “premier class” with a turbulent 4:2 (3:0) against SC Freiburg.

VfL Wolfsburg also stayed in the race for the European Cup with a 2-1 (1-0) win over Hoffenheim. And the suspended coach Oliver Glasner was able to enjoy Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 (2-0) win over Mainz 05 from the stands a few days before he announced his departure at the end of the season.

German Bundesliga, 31st round

Saturday:

Bayern – Schalke 6: 0 (2: 0)

Goals: Müller (21st), Kimmich (29th / penalty), Gnabry (50th, 66th), Tel (80th), Mazraoui (90th + 3)

Union Berlin – Freiburg 4:2 (3:0)

Goals: Behrens (5th), Becker (36th, 38th), Laidouni (80th) and Gulde (56th), Grifo (70th)

Berlin: Trimmel played through

Freiburg: Gregoritsch from the 53rd minute

Frankfurt – Mainz 3:0 (2:0)

Tore: Kamada (18.), Blind (40.), Kolo Muani (59.)

Mainz: Onisiwo played through, Mustapha on the bench

Bochum – Augsburg 3:2 (1:1)

Goal: Antwi-Adjei (2nd), Gouweleuw (60th/Eigentor), Losilla (62nd) bzw. Maier (29.), Yeboah (85.)

Bochum: Stöger from the 36th minute

Wolfsburg – Hoffenheim 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Kaminski (15th), Waldschmidt (75th) and Guilavogui (90th + 3 / own goal)

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until the 70th minute

Hoffenheim: Baumgartner played through

Freitag:

Cologne – Hertha 5: 2 (3: 2)

Goals: Selke (8′), Hübers (39′, 69′), Skhiri (43′), Huseinbasic (81′) and Tousart (18′), Jovetic (33′)

Cologne: Ljubicic played through, Kainz until the 70th minute

Sunday:

Stuttgart – Leverkusen 3.30 p.m

Leipzig – Bremen 5.30 p.m

Tabel: