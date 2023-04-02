Bayern lead the table after 26 rounds with 55 points, two points ahead of Dortmund. Union Berlin is four points behind after a 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart in third place. SC Freiburg only drew 1-1 at home against Hertha BSC, but is still fourth because fifth-placed RB Leipzig suffered a 3-0 defeat against FSV Mainz in front of their home crowd. VfL Wolfsburg drew 2-2 against FC Augsburg after trailing 2-0, and Bayer Leverkusen won 3-0 at Schalke 04.

In the top game in front of 75,000 fans in the sold-out Allianz Arena, an early mistake by Dortmund goalie Gregor Kobel started the BVB defeat. After the Swiss’s own goal (13′), Thomas Müller (18′, 23′) and Kingsley Coman (50′) scored the other goals for the hosts. Emre Can (72nd/penalty) and Donyell Malen (90th) only did cosmetic results for the long harmless BVB.

Reuters/Angelika Warmuth



Tormannpfzer shocked Dortmund

Only the intense early minutes kept what the pairing had promised. But what happened next took BVB fans’ breath away. The outgoing Kobel, just back from a week-long injury break, shaved the ball very lightly after a wide pass from Dayot Upamecano and it rolled into the goal. The shock among the guests was visibly deep, old master Müller finished off the guests early with his double pack. The decision was made at the latest when Coman made it 4-0.

Eight days after his appointment as Julian Nagelsmann’s successor, which was criticized in many places, Tuchel was able to celebrate a perfect start against his former club. After the 2-1 defeat against Leverkusen before the international break, his team restored the usual hierarchy and made sure that the Allianz Arena remains enchanted ground for Dortmund: In the last nine Bundesliga games there have been defeats without exception – with a disastrous goal difference from 8:37.

Leipzig suffered a severe home defeat

Leipzig experienced a similarly bitter Saturday as BVB, who have to fear for the Champions League ticket after the bitter home defeat. Marcus Ingvartsen (9th), Ludovic Ajorque (57th) and Dominik Kohr (67th) scored the goals for Mainz and added to coach Marco Rose’s team, in which ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer played until the 81st minute third competitive defeat in a row – the fourth in five games.

Ingvartsen’s early goal for FSV, who started without ÖFB team player Karim Onisiwo (knee problems), soon put Leipzig under pressure. So far this season, the Rose-Elf had not won after falling behind, and that remained the case. After the break, Ajorque increased Mainz’ lead before Kohr scored.

IMAGO/Christian Schroedter



Union Berlin secures third place

In contrast to Leipzig, Union Berlin took the next step towards the Champions League against Stuttgart. Sheraldo Becker (51st), Kevin Behrens (65th) and Genki Haraguchi (68th / own goal) scored the goals for the Berliners, who secured third place.

Tail light Stuttgart held up well in Berlin for a good half and even had the better actions before the break. But Becker rewarded the stronger start of the home side. Behrens and a Haraguchi own goal then ensured clear conditions for the capital city, with captain Christopher Trimmel playing through. According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, Stuttgart coach Bruno Labbadia is now on the verge of being eliminated, Markus Gisdol is considered a successor candidate.

Freiburg missed victory against Hertha

Freiburg visibly missed the suspended ÖFB team striker Michael Gregoritsch and also had to do without the injured defender Philipp Lienhart. They took the lead against latecomers Hertha with a free-kick from Vincenzo Grifo (52′), but conceded the equalizer through Jessic Ngankam (77′) and missed the hoped-for sense of achievement before the Bayern brace. On Tuesday, it’s all about getting into the DFB Cup semi-finals in Munich, and four days later the star ensemble will be in Freiburg for the Bundesliga duel.

Wolfsburg saves a draw, Schalke loses with Greiml

Wolfsburg didn’t know how to turn their superiority into something countable against Augsburg (Julian Baumgartlinger from the 90th minute). Maximilian Arnold’s own goal (2nd) and a goal by ex-Salzburg player Mergim Berisha (32nd) were followed up until stoppage time. While Patrick Wimmer missed two good chances (19th, 44th), Luca Waldschmidt (83rd) gave Niko Kovac’s team hope again. Felix Nmecha almost equalized with the final whistle (96th). Nevertheless, VfL slipped back to ninth place behind Mainz.

In 17th place is Schalke, who lost 3-0 to Leverkusen with central defender Leo Greiml. The Bayer team climbed to seventh place and is now on the European Cup ranks. However, the sporting aspect took a back seat after it became known that a spectator had collapsed in the stands and died after attempts at resuscitation.

German Bundesliga, 26th round

Saturday:

Bayern Munich – Dortmund 4: 2 (3: 0)

Goals: Kobel (13’/own goal), Müller (18′, 23′), Coman (50′) and Can (72’/penalty), Malen (90′)

Leipzig – Mainz 0: 3 (0: 1)

Goals: Ingvartsen (9th), Ajorque (57th), Kohr (67th)

Leipzig: Laimer up to the 81st minute, without Schlager (injured)

Mainz: without Onisiwo (ailing)

Union Berlin – Stuttgart 3:0 (0:0)

Goals: Becker (51′), Behrens (65′), Haraguchi (68’/own goal)

Union: with trimmel

Freiburg – Hertha BSC 1:1 (0:0)

Tore: Grifo (52.) bzw. Threatening (77.)

Freiburg: without Gregoritsch (suspended) and Lienhart (injured)

Wolfsburg – Augsburg 2:2 (0:1)

Goals: Waldschmidt (83′), Nmecha (96′) or Arnold (2’/own goal), Berisha (32′)

Wolfsburg: Wimmer until the 75th minute, Pervan substitute

Augsburg: Baumgartlinger ab 90. Minute

Schalke – Leverkusen 0:3 (0:1)

Tore: Frimpong (40.), Wirtz (51.), Azmoun (91.)

Schalke: Greiml played through

Leverkusen: Pentz replacement

Freitag:

Frankfurt – Bochum 1:1 (1:1)

Tore: Kolo Muani (22./Elfmeter) bzw. Asano (13.)

Bochum: Stöger up to the 85th minute

Sunday:

Cologne – Moenchengladbach

3.30 p.m

Bremen – Hoffenheim

5.30 p.m

Tabel: