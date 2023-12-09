Football: Bayern slide into debacle at Eintracht

Bayern were already 3-0 down in Frankfurt after just over half an hour. Omar Marmoush (12th), Junior Dina Ebimbe (31st) and Hugo Larsson (36th) ensured a comfortable lead. Joshua Kimmich shortened the score before the break (44th), before Ebimbe (50th) and Ansgar Knauff (60th) impressively improved for Eintracht.

In Wolfsburg, Gregoritsch scored the only goal and scored for Freiburg in the third game in a row. Union Berlin landed a liberating blow, winning for the first time in 16 games across all competitions with a 3-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

IMAGO/regios24/Sebastian Priebe Michael Gregoritsch remains in the mood to score

German Bundesliga, 14th round

Saturday:

Frankfurt – Bayern 5:1 (3:1)

Goals: Marmoush (12th), Ebimbe (31st, 50th), Larsson (36th), Knauff (60th) and Kimmich respectively

Bayern: Laimer from 46.

Union Berlin – Gladbach 3:1 (1:0)

Goals: Volland (23rd/penalty), Hollerbnach (50th), Kaufmann (75th) and Plea (77th)

Union: Trimmel replacement; Gladbach: with Wöber, without Lainer

and wolf

Wolfsburg – Freiburg 0:1 (0:0)

Tor: Gregoritsch (74.)

Wolfsburg: Pervan replacement, without a whimper/injured

Freiburg: with Lienhart, Gregoritsch (goal to 0:1/74th), Adamu from 92nd.

Bremen – Augsburg 2:0 (1:0)

Tore: Stark (39.), Ducksch (65.)

Bremen: without Friedl/injured, Schmid up to 75.

Heidenheim – Darmstadt 3:2 (1:0)

Goals: Schöppner (42nd), Mainka (69th/71st) or Starke (52nd), Maloney (60th/own goal)

Heidenheim: Dovedan replacement, without Tschernuth

Darmstadt: Honsak from 87th, Klarer from 74th, Karic up to 87th.

Dortmund – Leipzig 6.30 p.m

Sunday:

Stuttgart – Leverkusen 3.30 p.m

Cologne – Mainz 5.30 p.m

Freitag:

Hoffenheim – Bochum 3:1 (2:0)

Masovic (32./Eigentor), Kramaric (43.), Bebou (76.) bzw. Paciencia (90.)

Tore:

Hoffenheim: Grillitsch ab 84.

Bochum: Stöger until 85.

Tabel:

