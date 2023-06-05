Football: Benzema leaves Real befitting his status

The Madrilenians, where ÖFB star David Alaba was on the bench, were lucky that Mikel Vesga missed a penalty in the tenth minute. In the 49th minute, Real fell behind through Oihan Sancet. The draw secured Real second place in the table ahead of Atletico Madrid, who drew 2-2 at Villarreal. Long-established champions FC Barcelona ended the season with a 2-1 defeat at Celta Vigo and ten points clear of Real.

But more important that evening was the successful farewell to Benzema. The world footballer of 2022 will officially bid farewell on Tuesday at the “Royal” training center in Valdebebas in the north-east of Madrid with a celebration. “Real Madrid want to show all their gratitude and affection to the man who is already one of our greatest legends,” the club said.

Reuters/Juan Medina



354 goals in 648 competitive games

Benzema moved from Olympique Lyon to Madrid in the summer of 2009 at the age of 21. The Frenchman made 648 competitive appearances for Real, scoring 354 goals. This puts him second in the club’s all-time list of goalscorers behind Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (451). The center forward won a total of 25 titles with Real, including the Champions League five times. “A brilliant and unforgettable stage,” wrote Real in farewell.

According to media reports, Benzema is likely to follow his former club-mate Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia. Benzema, whose contract in Madrid expires on June 30, was offered an annual salary of 100 million euros in the Gulf state, it said. According to reports from Saudi state television, he will play for club al-Ittihad in the future.

La Liga, 38th and final round Sunday, June 4th: Real Madrid * Bilbao 1:1 Villarreal Atletico Madrid 2:2 Real society FC Sevilla 2:1 health Girona 2:1 Mallorca Vallecano Ray 3:0 Celtic of Vigo FC Barcelona 2:1 Betis Seville Valencia 1:1 Elche Cadiz 1:1 Valladolid Getafe 0:0 Spanish Barcelona Almeria 3:3 * Alaba replacement

Tabel: