football betting names – Tiscali Sport

New revelations from Fabrizio Corona on football betting. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Federico Gatti (Juventus) and Nicolò Casale (Lazio) would also be involved.

I nomi they were revealed by the former paparazzo to Valerio Staffelli of Striscia la Notizia who gave him the Golden Tapiro for having been censored, according to him, by Nunzia De Girolamo during the program Avanti Popolo (Rai3) during which he should have mentioned the names but this did not happen.

The three Serie A players are therefore added to Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo. But they could only be a small part of the scandal, Corona assures. “It depends on the desire that the Turin Prosecutor’s Office has to spread like wildfire across all the football involved, because the business is really too large and 30% of the players would stop playing and so football ends,” he told De Jerome. You then showed some videos made by him with his supposedly anonymous sources and relating, in particular, to the cases of Fagioli and Zaniolo, both investigated by the Turin prosecutors (the third player under investigation is Tonali).

But there was no shortage of controversy with harsh Corona accusations against Rai. “I was censored!”. Thus begins Fabrizio Corona’s outburst after the evening on Rai. “I did not expect! I’m sorry for all of you – the former paparazzi king writes on Instagram regarding the betting case – Unfortunately I wasn’t able, as they assured me this morning, to say what I wanted, to show on TV the great work that I’ve been carrying out for 6 days without sleeping with my friend Moreno. At a certain point the presenter launched an audio which was then not even broadcast. Do you realize?”. What did this video reveal? “There was the voice of Zaniolo and 3 Serie A players who were dribbling and talking about bets and lots of money”.

Tonali admits: I bet on Milan

Tonali would have admitted that he had bet on Milan but only in matches in which he was not on the pitch. In short, his bets would not have affected the result, and this is why the player would not be accused of sporting misconduct. At the moment, Article 24 of the sports justice code is being contested in Tonali, which punishes players who bet on football and which provides for a minimum sentence of three years.

