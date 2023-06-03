Home » Football: Bordeaux fears for promotion after a fan attack
Sports

Football: Bordeaux fears for promotion after a fan attack

by admin
Football: Bordeaux fears for promotion after a fan attack

football

The traditional French club Girondins Bordeaux threatens to miss a possible return to the first division due to a fan scandal and a game being abandoned on the last day of Ligue 2. In the home game against Rodez AF on Friday evening, a Girondins fan stormed onto the pitch in the 22nd minute after the relegation-prone guests had made it 1-0 and knocked the jubilant goalscorer to the ground.

03.06.2023 11.28

Online since today, 11.28 a.m

Referee Nicolas Rainville then called off the game. “We followed the rules. Unfortunately, one person deprived everyone else of the opportunity to do their job and enjoy a nice sporting moment,” Rainville said, according to French media. Abandoning the game was the only option.

Attacked goalscorer Lucas Buades suffered a concussion, as Rodez coach Didier Santini said: “He wasn’t feeling well in the dressing room and was then taken to the hospital.”

Defeat at the green table makes promotion impossible

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera welcomed the decision. “Violence has no place in stadiums and our policy is clear: zero tolerance,” she tweeted. One will “pay very close attention to the sanctions that will be imposed”. The responsible disciplinary committee of the French League Association (LFP) announced a decision for Monday.

APA/AFP/Thibaud Moritz

After being attacked by a person on the field, the Rodez players fell to the ground

The six-time French champions Bordeaux are threatened with a severe penalty and defeat at the green table. The direct resurgence would therefore no longer be possible. In addition to first-placed AC Le Havre, who are top-flight again for the first time since 2009, second-placed FC Metz would then rise.

Rodez would be saved, Bordeaux still hopes

Rodez is without rating the abandoned game as 17th on a relegation zone. If Rodez were awarded the victory, the club would be saved and FC Annecy would have to be relegated.

Girondins President Gerard Lopez wants to fight for a replay and take advantage of all instances, as he said at a press conference on Friday evening. In addition, action will be taken against the fan who caused the game to be abandoned.

See also  Women's Bundesliga: Wolfsburg celebrates victory sportschau.de

You may also like

Bordeaux-Rodez Ligue 2 match abandoned after fan attacks...

London Irish: Premiership club served winding-up petition by...

Basketball player Reisingerová is going from Spain to...

Goran Dragic wants to end his career in...

Djokovic shows strong nerves in Paris

FRANK LOOMIS’ GOLDEN EXPLOIT ON THE 400 METERS...

Brutal Sundays – Appeal to the masters of...

Bizarre in the French league. A crazy fan...

Gubbio-Pontedera, playoffs: give up, we’re crazy!

The Arena | Verona, many confirmations between sponsors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy