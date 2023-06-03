Football: Bordeaux fears for promotion after a fan attack

football
The traditional French club Girondins Bordeaux threatens to miss a possible return to the first division due to a fan scandal and a game being abandoned on the last day of Ligue 2. In the home game against Rodez AF on Friday evening, a Girondins fan stormed onto the pitch in the 22nd minute after the relegation-prone guests had made it 1-0 and knocked the jubilant goalscorer to the ground.
Referee Nicolas Rainville then called off the game. “We followed the rules. Unfortunately, one person deprived everyone else of the opportunity to do their job and enjoy a nice sporting moment,” Rainville said, according to French media. Abandoning the game was the only option.
Attacked goalscorer Lucas Buades suffered a concussion, as Rodez coach Didier Santini said: “He wasn’t feeling well in the dressing room and was then taken to the hospital.”
Defeat at the green table makes promotion impossible
Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera welcomed the decision. “Violence has no place in stadiums and our policy is clear: zero tolerance,” she tweeted. One will “pay very close attention to the sanctions that will be imposed”. The responsible disciplinary committee of the French League Association (LFP) announced a decision for Monday.
The six-time French champions Bordeaux are threatened with a severe penalty and defeat at the green table. The direct resurgence would therefore no longer be possible. In addition to first-placed AC Le Havre, who are top-flight again for the first time since 2009, second-placed FC Metz would then rise.
Rodez would be saved, Bordeaux still hopes
Rodez is without rating the abandoned game as 17th on a relegation zone. If Rodez were awarded the victory, the club would be saved and FC Annecy would have to be relegated.
Girondins President Gerard Lopez wants to fight for a replay and take advantage of all instances, as he said at a press conference on Friday evening. In addition, action will be taken against the fan who caused the game to be abandoned.