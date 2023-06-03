Football: Bordeaux fears for promotion after a fan attack

Referee Nicolas Rainville then called off the game. “We followed the rules. Unfortunately, one person deprived everyone else of the opportunity to do their job and enjoy a nice sporting moment,” Rainville said, according to French media. Abandoning the game was the only option.

Attacked goalscorer Lucas Buades suffered a concussion, as Rodez coach Didier Santini said: “He wasn’t feeling well in the dressing room and was then taken to the hospital.”

Defeat at the green table makes promotion impossible

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera welcomed the decision. “Violence has no place in stadiums and our policy is clear: zero tolerance,” she tweeted. One will “pay very close attention to the sanctions that will be imposed”. The responsible disciplinary committee of the French League Association (LFP) announced a decision for Monday.

APA/AFP/Thibaud Moritz



The six-time French champions Bordeaux are threatened with a severe penalty and defeat at the green table. The direct resurgence would therefore no longer be possible. In addition to first-placed AC Le Havre, who are top-flight again for the first time since 2009, second-placed FC Metz would then rise.

Rodez would be saved, Bordeaux still hopes

Rodez is without rating the abandoned game as 17th on a relegation zone. If Rodez were awarded the victory, the club would be saved and FC Annecy would have to be relegated.

Girondins President Gerard Lopez wants to fight for a replay and take advantage of all instances, as he said at a press conference on Friday evening. In addition, action will be taken against the fan who caused the game to be abandoned.