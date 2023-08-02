Home » Football: Buffon ends impressive career
Football: Buffon ends impressive career

Football: Buffon ends impressive career

Italian goalie Gianluigi Buffon retires as a professional footballer at the age of 45. The 2006 world champion prematurely terminated his contract with second division club Parma, which was valid until the summer of 2024. He announced this on his social media channels.

“It’s over folks! You gave me everything, I gave you everything. We did it together,” explained the multiple award-winning goalkeeper, who is considered one of the best goalkeepers.

The keeper made his professional debut for Parma in 1995 before moving to Juventus Turin in 2001 for a then-record transfer fee of 53 million euros. With the “Old Lady” he celebrated the greatest successes of his career. Among other things, he won the championship title ten times with Juve and the Italian Cup five times. With the national team he won the world championship title in the final against France in Berlin in 2006.

However, what he was denied both with the Italian record champions and with Paris Saint-Germain was winning the Champions League despite three finals.

