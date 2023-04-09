23. 17:55 Bochum seems a little insecure after conceding and there are always errors in the build-up. In addition, the hosts do not move up consistently and quickly, so fast counterattacks quickly fizzle out.

20. 17:52 Next corner for the Swabians. Sosa brings the corner in briefly and crosses to the second post. But Bochum catches the ball and Antwi-Adjei counters. But the guests are quickly back in the line-up and block the cross.

17. 17:49 The leadership for the Swabians is a bit lucky. VfL is actually the better team and have had several opportunities. VfB scored the opening goal with the first real action.

14. 17:46 Tooor for VfB Stuttgart, 0:1 by Hiroki Ito



Bochum are a bit too passive in this counterattack. After a cross from Führich from the left, Vagnoman heads the ball in front of Ito’s feet. The Japanese takes the leather left from the central edge of the penalty area. His shot flies under the crossbar. VfB leads 1-0!

13. 17:46 Corner for the hosts. Stöger brings the corner from the left flat to the five. Mavropanos clears before Asano.

11. 17:44 After a pass to the center in the sixteen, the leather falls in front of Guirassy’s feet. But he takes too long to accept the ball and loses the ball on the edge of the penalty area.

From the VfB is not to be seen in the early minutes. The hosts dominate the game here and do not allow a pass into the sixteen. Bochum is also clearly ahead when it comes to game shares.

7. 17:41 Free kick for VfL. Stöger brings the standard from around 20 meters from the right side to the five. Losilla extends the ball to the back post, but Asano is then just about offside on the pass. Millot is back on the field again.

6. 17:39 Enzo Millot, who replaces Haraguchi, is on the ground clutching his thigh. The Stuttgarter has to be treated further on the sidelines.

5. 17:37 Bochum makes the game in the early minutes and pushes the ball in defense and in midfield. VfB withdraws first and concentrates on the defensive work.

2. 17:35 Bochum settled down for the first time in the opposing half. Ordets just tries it from the second row. His shot from around 18 meters slightly to the right flies towards the goal. But he easily slips over the ball and the leather flies several meters over the crossbar.

1. 17:33 Here we go! Bochum starts and the referee releases the game.

1. 17:32 game start

Things are currently going worse for VfB Stuttgart. The Swabians have been without a win in five games and have only picked up one point from their last five league games. Only against Eintracht Frankfurt was the team of new head coach Sebastian Hoeneß able to score a point in a 1-1 draw. Otherwise there were defeats against Schalke (1:2), Bayern Munich (1:2), Wolfsburg (0:1) and most recently against Union Berlin (0:3). After the defeat at the Irons, head coach Bruno Labbadia was fired and Sebastian Hoeneß took over at VfB. In the first game against Nuremberg in the cup there was a success. Stuttgart won 1-0 and is thus in the semifinals of the DFB Cup.

17:10 Bochum has been unbeaten in three Bundesliga games. A 2-0 defeat against Schalke 04 was followed by two wins against Cologne (2-0) and Leipzig (1-0). Most recently, the team from the Ruhr area drew 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. With the unbeaten series of three games, the team of head coach Thomas Letsch is in 14th place with 26 points and is already four points ahead of a direct relegation zone.

17:00 The new head coach Sebastian Hoeneß, who was only hired as the new head coach last week and succeeded Bruno Labbadia as coach, changed his starting line-up twice compared to the 1-0 win in the DFB Cup quarter-finals against the second division team. Enzo Millot and Serhou Guirassy will start for Genki Haragucghi and Luca Pfeiffer (both bench).

16:45 Bochum’s head coach Thomas Letsch relies on almost the same team as in the 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend. Only Danilo Soares starts today for Dominique Heintz, who is sitting on the bench.