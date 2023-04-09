40. 20:11 The free kick due has potential! In front of Král, Bebou jumps past the ball so that the shooter can shoot relatively freely to make it 1-0. But he hits the landing Bebou in the back!

40. 20:09 Yellow card for Dennis Geiger (1899 Hoffenheim)



With Baumgartner and Geiger, you had the feeling at the beginning that they went into this game a little too excited. After Geiger killed his opponent in midfield, both are now running around with yellow cards.

38. 20:08 Right wing Skarke is not yet in the game. In the unfamiliar position, Akpoguma grabs him before there is a small scuffle. This time, however, tempers remain relatively calm.

37. 20:07 After a long absence, Reis sees an element of uncertainty in the unfortunate Ouwejan. That’s why Aydin comes into play early. After all, it’s not the next injury. Schalke fans should be happy about that.

36. 20:06 Substitution at FC Schalke 04: Mehmet-Can Aydın

36. 20:06 Substitution at FC Schalke 04: Thomas Ouwejan

35. 20:05 The Royal Blues are in trouble again as Andrej Kramarić breaks through once more. Krauss chases after him at top speed and actually blocks the Croatian’s shot attempt with his tackle!

34. 20:05 S04 urgently needs a break and it’s actually still too far until the break. Becker once again lifts the ball over the goal from a distance. In that regard, Schalke are lucky that Hoffenheim are sloppy with chances.

32. 20:02 Ferryman saves again! Suddenly Kramarić breaks through on the right and tries to put the ball past the goalkeeper on the outside. But he goes half a step with him before he knocks the leather off the attacker’s foot with his very long left arm!

30. 20:00 Baumgartner has space on the edge of the penalty area and actually takes a shot too early. So the leather rushes relatively far past the right post.

Hoffenheim is now putting pressure on. Again and again there are chances for flanks, which are then blocked with the last foot.

26. 19:57 On the other hand, Becker pulls from the second row, but lifts the leather over the box.

25. 19:55 Yoshida hits only that Post! A cross from the left finds the Japanese, who wonderfully extends the leather in the direction of a right angle, but fails because of the aluminum!

22. 19:52 Tooor for 1899 Hoffenheim, 1-0 through Alex Král (own goal)



Now it falls! A superb one-two between Angeliño and Baumgartner puts the full-back in position for a cross. He looks for the incoming Becker, but finally finds Alex Král, who unluckily toes the ball into his own goal!

20. 19:50 Ferryman is correct! Bebou puts the ball down well from the right for Becker, who is slightly disturbed when he shoots and therefore shoots too centrally. Right there the ferryman stands and blocks the thing to the side!

19. 19:49 Schalke are now awarded their first corner, but the defense clears here too. An offensive foul ended all of North Rhine-Westphalia’s efforts.

16. 19:45 Yellow card for Christoph Baumgartner (1899 Hoffenheim)



Matriciani continues to diligently collect points from the attachment and successfully separates Bebou from the ball. The ball rolls through to Krauss, who clears immediately, but is rudely tackled by the pressing Baumgartner. But the Kraichgauer rightly sees the first warning of the game.

15. 19:45 Two of Gelsenkirchen’s flanks are blocked early on by Hoffenheim.

14. 19:44 At the same time, Schalke lacked offensive power in the last few minutes. There are too few counterattacks.

13. 19:44 There is some calm in this game. Hoffenheim have more possession, with the Royal Blues able to close all the gaps so far.

Kadeřábek also clenches his fists and celebrates a duel he has won, with which he gets a corner kick. So Matarazzo got his colleagues really sharp. Nevertheless, this cross safely flies out of the penalty area.

8. 19:39 The game continues with Fährmann, who clears a long ball towards Bebou far outside the penalty area with his head. Becker fires a hesitant shot from his own half to overplay the goalkeeper who has moved out, but the attempt lacks precision.

8. 19:38 Geiger gets the first slight warning because he cheers for Zalazar after a successful slide tackle. That has something of Kimmich against the Freiburg fans.

6. 19:36 In the end, the excitement subsides relatively quickly because the corner itself is cleared without any problems.

5. 19:36 The first corner kick of the game leads directly to an interruption. A few meters in front of the overcrowded Schalke blog, objects are thrown onto the pitch, which is why Hoffenheim briefly pretends to throw one of the cups back. Of course, this leads to excitement.

3. 19:34 Zalazar goes hard in the duel, which is why Jöllenbeck first calls the game designer to himself. It could be a very heated game.

2. 19:33 Hoffenheim can answer almost perfectly! First, Bebou asserts himself on the right and puts back from the baseline, whereby the colleagues in the center just miss. Seconds later, a cross flies to the head of Baumgartner, who heads over the goal free-standing!

1. 19:31 Immediately the really big chance for S04! A cross from Brunner flies in front of the goal from the right, which is extended at the first post. Bülter throws his right leg into the ball, but only hits it Latte!

1. 19:30 Schalke starts. The ball rolls in Sinsheim. Let the wild ride begin!

1. 19:30 game start

19:29 As the teams enter the pitch, the sun sets over the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim. It will not be long.

19:21 As arbitrator, Dr. Matthias Jöllenbeck bring the necessary expertise to this important duel. Christof Günsch and Jonas Weickenmeier will assist the 36-year-old from Freiburg.

The first leg was actually the last game that Hoffenheim was able to win under André Breitenreiter. With a clear 0:3 thanks to Robert Skov's brace and Munas Dabbur's 0:2 in the meantime, this crisis was never foreseeable. In fact, TSG greeted them from fourth place after this match, while Schalke was still 17th.

19:05 After the first defeat of the second half of the season, Thomas Reis sees at least two reasons for changes. After recovering from adductor problems, Thomas Ouwejan returns to the starting XI because Leo Greiml is out elsewhere. In addition, Tim Skarke starts in midfield, while Dominick Drexler initially sits on the bench.

18:57 With back-to-back wins, it’s only natural that Pellegrino Matarazzo would want to bring stability to this squad. Accordingly, he sends the same starting XI into the race that won 1-2 in Bremen last week. There is a change on the bench for that as Sebastian Rudy is back in the squad.

18:48 Schalke had to ask themselves an unusual question last week: How do we react to a defeat? The Gelsenkirchen team were unbeaten throughout the second half of the season until the series against Leverkusen finally broke. And since two draws were made against Dortmund and Augsburg before, the statistics can be turned around again, because suddenly S04 have been without a win for three games. So will the reconnection succeed today or will Schalke be left behind again?

18:39 After 14 games without a win, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side finally managed to win. And after the success over Hertha BSC, Hoffenheim immediately followed up with the next win against Bremen. With that, the Kraichgauer are back above the line and could bring in the next really important threesome in a duel with Schalke. A win would give them a five-point lead in 1899.