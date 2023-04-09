Home Sports Football Bundesliga: M’gladbach vs. Wolfsburg – live ticker – 27th matchday – 2022/2023
Football Bundesliga: M'gladbach vs. Wolfsburg – live ticker – 27th matchday – 2022/2023

Football Bundesliga: M’gladbach vs. Wolfsburg – live ticker – 27th matchday – 2022/2023

  • 10.

    15:41

    Tooor for VfL Wolfsburg, 0:1 by Omar Marmoush

  • 9.

    15:39

    The guests are the more active team and repeatedly pose problems for the Borussia defense due to the early pressing. In the last third, however, there is still a lack of precision.

  • 6.

    15:37

    Wolfsburg with the first good chance: Svanberg crosses from the right into the penalty area, where Marmoush heads the ball too centrally on goal, so that Omlin can easily catch the ball.

  • 5.

    15:35

    The wolves have the first corner in play, which Arnold circles to the penalty spot. Elvedi paid attention and cleared the danger zone with his head.

  • 4.

    15:34

    The hosts have more possession in the early stages and let the ball circulate through their own ranks. Wolfsburg interferes early in the opposing penalty area.

  • 1.

    15:31

    The ball rolls. Gladbach toasts in white jerseys. Wolfsburg is in green.

  • 1.

    15:31

    game start

  • 15:29

    The match referee is called Timo Gerach. His assistants on the sidelines are Dominik Schaal and Robert Wessel. Marco Fritz is sitting in the VAR basement.

  • 15:25

    And Niko Kovač also has to rebuild with the wolves. Ridle Baku and Patrick Wimmer are serving a yellow card suspension. But Kilian Fischer and Felix Nmecha are back in the starting XI.

  • 15:22

    Daniel Farke changes to two positions compared to the previous week. Manu Koné (10th yellow card) and Jonas Hofmann (only on the bench today) are out of the starting XI. Alassane Pléa and Nathan N’Goumou get their chance from the start.

  • 15:15

    “I’m sticking to the fact that Borussia have a strong team that should actually have a lot more points than they currently have. That’s why I won’t let the place in the table and the current form fool me. I know how difficult it is in Gladbach to play. The full focus is therefore on this game. We have to stretch ourselves clearly to take something with us there,” said Wolves coach Kovac before the game.

  • 15:08

    VfL Wolfsburg is now unbeaten in five games. Wolves have won their last two away games. Last weekend, however, it was only enough for a 2-2 draw against FC Augsburg in front of a home crowd. The guests are ranked ninth in the table with 39 points and are aiming for the international places in the final spurt of the season.

  • 14:46

    “We want to show a good game and get a good result. Wolfsburg have a clear idea and a clear handwriting under Niko Kovac. The team has a lot of talent and high offensive quality. We need a really good performance to be able to beat them to score. We’re looking forward to the game,” says Gladbach coach Farke before the game.

  • 14:26

    In a duel between the table neighbors, Borussia Mönchengladbach would like to show a reaction after a poor derby performance last weekend (0-0 against Cologne). The foals want to build on their home strengths: Borussia haven’t lost any of their last four home games, but the season so far has gone differently than hoped. Gladbach is currently in the middle of the table with 32 points.

  • 14:18

    Hello and welcome to the 27th match day of the Bundesliga! Borussia Mönchengladbach meets VfL Wolfsburg this Easter Sunday. The game in the Borussia Park in Mönchengladbach kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

