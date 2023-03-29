As of: 03/29/2023 4:31 p.m

The SC Freiburg attacker announces the end of his footballing career after this season.

Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg is breaking up. “After almost 16 years of professional football, I’m giving up my shoes with a heavy heart,” wrote the Bundesliga striker on his Instagram account, thanking the clubs where he played during his career.

Petersen has rarely been part of SC Freiburg’s starting XI

The 34-year-old is the most accurate substitute in Bundesliga history and also the club’s record goalscorer. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, he was no longer part of the permanent staff this season. “Now I will invest everything again so that I can then say: You should go when it’s most beautiful,” Petersen continued.

Petersen as a referee in action

Most recently, Petersen had already taken a look beyond the box of professional football. Together with Anton Stach from 1. FSV Mainz 05 the attacker had refereed the district league game of VfR Nierstein against TSV Mommenheim as part of a DFB initiative.