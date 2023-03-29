Home Sports football | Bundesliga: Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg ends his career
Sports

football | Bundesliga: Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg ends his career

by admin
football | Bundesliga: Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg ends his career

As of: 03/29/2023 4:31 p.m

The SC Freiburg attacker announces the end of his footballing career after this season.

Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg is breaking up. “After almost 16 years of professional football, I’m giving up my shoes with a heavy heart,” wrote the Bundesliga striker on his Instagram account, thanking the clubs where he played during his career.

Petersen has rarely been part of SC Freiburg’s starting XI

The 34-year-old is the most accurate substitute in Bundesliga history and also the club’s record goalscorer. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, he was no longer part of the permanent staff this season. “Now I will invest everything again so that I can then say: You should go when it’s most beautiful,” Petersen continued.

Petersen as a referee in action

Most recently, Petersen had already taken a look beyond the box of professional football. Together with Anton Stach from 1. FSV Mainz 05 the attacker had refereed the district league game of VfR Nierstein against TSV Mommenheim as part of a DFB initiative.

See also  Extraordinary Rizzi: she wins the epee gold in the World Cup in Canada

You may also like

Because the stadiums of Florence and Venice could...

Potenza-Juve Stabia: a simple mathematical rule

Jiangshan Meitu 2023 National Forest City Marathon Series—Yibin...

With Flick only mediocre

Mapei supports the Milanese navigator Ambrogio Beccaria –...

Women’s national team: rainbow in the heart –...

2023 National Spring Swimming Championships Xuzhou athletes won...

Eintracht Frankfurt before a duel with VfL Bochum:...

Lefkada, the Greek island close to Italy has...

Criticism from all sides: Consequences of the IOC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy