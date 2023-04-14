Status: 04/11/2023 12:10 p.m

He came, saw and scored: Serhou Guirassy put VfB Stuttgart on the road to victory in Bochum. VfB lacked his qualities for weeks.

It was the 60th minute of VfB Stuttgart’s away game at VfL Bochum. Two minutes earlier, Kevin Stöger had equalized for the hosts to make it 1-1. What followed was great football art: Borna Sosa snipped the ball sensitively with his outside instep at Serhou Guirassy, ​​who broke away from two Bochum defenders in the back and scored to make it 2-1 for VfB. In the end, Stuttgart won 3-2 and landed an important victory in the fight against relegation.

The scene that led to 2-1 for VfB Stuttgart showed impressively how important Guirassy is for the Swabians. Guirassy has a nose for goals that no other player in the VfB squad has in this form. The Guinean national player recognizes spaces, uses them and is equipped with strong executor qualities. Nine goals in 19 competitive games are more than a solid rate.

adductor injury slows down Guirassy and VfB

The games in which the 27-year-old was unable to play showed just how important Serhou Guirassy is for VfB. In early February, the attacker withdrew in home game against Werder Bremen to an adductor injury and then fell out for several weeks. In the six league games without Guirassy VfB only scored more than one goal against 1. FC Kölnin the other five games the penetrating power in the offensive game was missing for long stretches.

The Swabians’ best striker was unable to play in more than half of all Bundesliga games played by VfB Stuttgart under Bruno Labbadia. The new coach Sebastian Hoeneß can count himself lucky that Guirassy is fit again and an important factor in the fight to stay in the class. Because in the form of the game against Bochum, Serhou Guirassy is indispensable for VfB Stuttgart.