Football: Cagliari; Sulemana – Calcio is coming soon

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JUNE 29 – Cagliari’s first operations in the summer transfer market. Now it’s official: new loan from Marin with the right to buy back at Empoli set at two million. Giulini’s club will eventually get 50 percent of the amount that the Tuscan company will collect in case of resale of the player. In fact it is a farewell: it is difficult to hypothesize that Empoli will not redeem himself.



The Romanian midfielder scored 76 matches and 4 goals in the rossoblù shirt. Last championship he was on loan at Empoli, a club that however had not exercised the right to buy out at seven million.



On the entry front, within the week Cagliari could formalize the purchase of the Ghanaian midfielder from Verona, born in 2003, Ibrahim Sulemana. The Rossoblù club is also interested in another Gialloblù midfielder, Adrian Tameze, born in 1994.



There is another lead that leads to Sampdoria: an exchange between Augello and Barreca has been proposed, but for now the Dorian club is a niche.



Gabbiadini and former Sampdoria player Jankto are also interested.



Decisive days also for Bellanova after the elimination of the Under 21 team at the European Championships: there is an agreement in principle with Turin for the transfer of the right winger to the grenade for a figure that is around eight million. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

