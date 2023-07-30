Football: Cavani to Boca Juniors after 17 years in Europe – Football

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, vacated by Valencia, will play for Boca Juniors, the Argentine club announced on its social channels.





Cavani, who will wear the number 10, will sign a contract until December 2024 and is expected in Buenos Aires in the next few hours to join his new teammates in view of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. “Nice to have you home,” the club said in a message posted on their Twitter account, accompanied by a video of some of the goals and the new shirt.





Historical player of the Uruguayan selection (58 goals in 236 games), “El Matador” therefore arrives in Argentina after the termination of the contract with Valencia and having expressed on several occasions the desire to move to Boca Juniors. Former of Palermo, Naples, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Valencia, Cavani concludes his 17-year stay in Europe, where he scored a total of 262 goals.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

