19. 21:21 After a long time there is the second goal of this encounter. Stephen Eustáquio fires with his right foot to the left of the edge of the box and aims for the near corner. André Onana is there in time and grabs the low shot.

16. 21:20 Lautaro Martínez in particular is in a very difficult position. The world champion hardly ever sees the ball. Exactly one touch of the ball is recorded for the Argentine.

14. 21:17 The actors go to work with extreme caution. However, Inter repeatedly disrupts the ball-carrying Portuguese very effectively. This is one of the reasons why little comes together for the home side. But when the Italian cup winners have the ball, it’s pretty much the same.

11. 21:12 As a result, there are no goal-area scenes. The defensive lines still have everything under control here. So far, the home side have recorded the slightly larger game shares.

9. 21:11 Such an interruption in finding the flow of the game is not exactly beneficial, especially in the initial phase. Both teams need to pick up speed again.

7. 21:09 And when the game resumes shortly thereafter, Evanilson is practically right there.

6. 21:08 Referee Szymon Marciniak is very patient and allows treatment on the pitch. The supervisors are apparently working feverishly on Evanilson’s right knee. Only quite late does he then go to the edge of the field.

5. 21:06 Evanilson is on the floor and needs medical attention. The game has to be stopped. See also Leclerc runs as a host and Ferrari puts everyone in line

3. 21:05 First big chance! The first hot final act is not long in coming. Mateus Uribe simply pulls off with his right foot from a half-left position. The long-range shot flies just wide of the right post. André Onana should still be on it with his fingertips, which he then vehemently denies. Nevertheless, there is the first corner, which, however, brings nothing.

1. 21:00 game start

20:58 For the third time, Porto meets Inter at home. It was 1-1 in the 2004/2005 Champions League round of 16, but Inter then settled it 3-1 at home in his favour. In the following season they met in the group phase with home wins. The Portuguese prevailed 2-0 at the Estádio do Dragão.

20:55 Porto is currently number two nationally. The distance to leaders Benfica is eight points, which makes defending the title hardly realistic. The champions suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Gil Vicente at the end of February but have since followed up with wins at Chaves (3-1) and Estoril (3-2). For the 16th time, the Dragons are involved in the knockout phase of the premier class, having managed to do so as winners of Group B, but suffered a hearty home defeat against Bruges (0:4) and a 1:2 at Atlético.

20:51 Porto also has final experience with the German record champions, beating them in the 1987 European Cup final. The club has also asserted itself in the Champions League and won the prestigious title in 2004. The Portuguese have also emerged victorious from the UEFA Cup (2003) and Europa League (2011) competitions. See also Turin, looking for a reinforcement on the left, Roma aims a shot from the City

20:42 At least Inter would help a draw to the quarter-finals today, because the Lombards won the first leg 1-0 in San Siro with a late goal from Romelu Lukaku (86th). Second in Group C, the Nerazzurri had only lost the two games against FC Bayern Munich in the preliminary round and are in the knockout stage of the premier class for the twelfth time. In 2010, the club celebrated its greatest success, winning the coveted cup in the final in Munich against FC Bayern. Inter had previously won the European Cup twice in 1964 and 1965 and once also triumphed three times in the UEFA Cup.

20:32 In the Italian cup winners, Inzaghi is heavily criticized. Winning the Supercup in mid-January against city rivals Milan doesn’t change that. And even reaching the semi-finals in the Coppa Italia (against Juventus) could not help the coach should that go wrong today. At least that is what is rumored in the Italian media. And the gazettes have already chosen a successor candidate. Accordingly, Thomas Tuchel should be a very hot contender. First and foremost, Inzaghi is blamed for being 18 points off the top of Serie A. The Scudetto is practically awarded to Napoli. Most recently in La Spezia, the Nerazzurri conceded their eighth national defeat of the season. They have been without a win away from home for three games. The Italian runners-up celebrated their last full success away from home at the end of January at US Cremonese (2-1).

20:23 Sérgio Conceição has been forced to make three changes for the home side since the first leg three weeks ago. João Mário (knee injury), Otávio (suspended) and Pepe, who was absent at short notice, are replaced by Stephen Eustáquio, Evanilson and Fábio Cardoso in Porto’s starting XI. For the visitors, Simone Inzaghi changes a player, puts Milan Škriniar on the bench and orders Denzel Dumfries into the Milan starting line-up. See also Montebello strengthens with Matteo Fellegara