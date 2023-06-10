Football Champions League: Man City vs Inter – Live Ticker – Final – 2022/2023

20:51 This year, however, the referee of the final caused a stir long before kick-off. The experienced Polish FIFA referee Szymon Marciniak, who recently refereed the World Cup final between Argentina and France, was criticized after two weeks ago at an event organized by the far-right politician Slawomir Mentzen from the “Konfederacja” party as guest speaker had appeared. Marciniak subsequently apologized, claiming to have been “misled” and “unaware” of the “true nature” of the event. UEFA then decided against a rescheduling. Marciniak’s compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz are on duty today as assistants, while Tomasz Kwiatkowski is checking the video images.

20:47 One thing was already going much better than last year – at least based on what we know so far. At that time, great chaos broke out at the entrance to the Stade de France in Paris, there were over 200 injuries and a number of Liverpool fans came late or not at all to the stadium, so that the game started later than planned. Today the stadium is packed well before kick-off, the atmosphere is great and there are no reports of major problems.

20:43 England vs. Italy in Istanbul – was there something? Correct! The last time a Champions League final was held in the Turkish metropolis was 18 years ago, and Liverpool FC faced Inter’s local rivals AC Milan. The game went down in history as the “Miracle of Istanbul” after the Reds turned back a 3-0 deficit to win the title on penalties.

City coach Pep Guardiola, who after two triumphs with FC Barcelona could not win the premier class with Bayern, now wants to lift the handle pot again in the second attempt with his Citizens. "It doesn't matter whether we're the favorites or not. What matters is that we bring the absolute best performance to the pitch tomorrow," demanded the Spaniard in the PK for the final and made it clear: "We're ready."

20:37 The record of their coach also speaks for the Italians. Simone Inzaghi has amassed a vast collection of titles in just seven years as head coach and has consistently impressed, particularly in finals. His clubs Lazio and Inter have played for and won a title seven times. What do you need for these big moments? “Fitness, mentality and heart,” said Inzaghi, who promised: “We will fight for every inch of the pitch for an excellent game.”

20:30 But Inter City has one thing ahead of it. The Nerazzurri have already won the famous treble of Champions League, national championship and domestic cup once before, in 2010 under José Mourinho. The Skyblues could become the eighth team to pull off that particular hat-trick today. In addition to Inter, Celtic Glasgow, Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United have each done it once, and FC Barcelona and FC Bayern twice.

20:26 Inter had problems in the league and was only able to secure another Champions League qualification in the final sprint. In the premier class, the Nerazzurri had at least left FC Barcelona behind in the group phase, but then did not necessarily get the biggest chunks with FC Porto, Benfica Lisbon and local rivals AC Milan. City is different: The Skyblues confidently defended their Premier League title from behind and in the knockout phase of the Champions League after RB Leipzig, with FC Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, eliminated two top contenders for the title in an impressive way.

It's been 15 years since the financiers from Abu Dhabi got involved with Manchester City. Since then, the club has won a number of national titles, especially during the seven-year era under Pep Guardiola. But the Citizens have never been able to win the title in the premier class, which has always been the target. They came very close in 2021 but lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the final. Now it should finally work with the handle pot and the chances are better than ever. At least if you look at how the two clubs reached this final and how they have performed nationally this season.

20:05 At Inter there was speculation as to whether coach Simone Inzaghi would dare to call on two real strikers against strong citizens and in anticipation of many defensive tasks. The answer is yes. Edin Džeko storms alongside Lautaro Martínez, who recently played brilliantly. Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries work the wings, Robin Gosens initially sits on the bench. Çalhanoğlu, Brozović and Barella should keep the center tight.

20:04 Just a look at the line-ups: At City it is noticeable that Kyle Walker is only sitting on the bench. The Englishman sat out for a short time during the week with back problems, but reported himself fit in time. Nevertheless, Guardiola lets Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké play alongside Rúben Dias in the back three. Otherwise, the Catalan sends the expected eleven with the recently outstanding İlkay Gündoğan midfield and star striker Erling Haaland on the field.

City vs Inter. The newly crowned FA Cup winners against the recently crowned Coppa Italia champions. The English champions of the last three seasons against the 2021 Italian champions who subsequently finished second once and third once. There is no doubt that these two teams are not in this final by accident and on paper there are some similarities between the two finalists. Nevertheless, the differences could hardly be greater. After a season of superlatives, the Citizens are the clear favorites in the match against an aging Milan eleven and want to underpin their status as the best club team in Europe with the Champions League title.