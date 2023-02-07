news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 FEB – While waiting for the resumption of the Champions League, next week with the first leg of the round of 16, the race to qualify for the next edition in Serie A sees five teams competing for three places, calculating that one , virtually, is already owned by Napoli.



The reborn Inter is the one that seems to have the best chance of finishing in the top four, given that the Sisal experts see their qualification at ground level, 1.10.



Roma are making their way behind Inter and have not entered the top four of the championship since 2018 and are aiming for the goal with Dybala on the pitch and Mourinho on the bench: the Giallorossi feat is given at 1.60. Lazio is also in full swing and the goal for the biancocelesti is played at 1.75, as is Atalanta, given at 1.80. At the moment, the team that appears furthest behind is Milan. The Italian champions start from the rear to return to the Champions League being offered at 1.90 and from the current seventh position only a decisive gear change could guarantee the Rossoneri access to the top four in Serie A. (ANSA).

