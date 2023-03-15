20:59 Led by the German referee, the protagonists step onto the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu. Can Liverpool surprise or will the defending champions go into the quarter-finals relaxed? Sides have been chosen and the second leg between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC is about to begin.

20:50 In addition to Antonio Rüdiger and Toni Kroos, this round of 16 has other German participants. Felix Zwayer will lead the meeting together with his assistants Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmüller. Marco Fritz is used as VAR.

20:47 The hosts only change their starting eleven in one position compared to the home game against Espanyol. Tchouaméni has to sit on the bench first. Rüdiger will be in the starting line-up for him. The centre-back is believed to move to his position in the center of the back four and Nacho moves to the left-back position. Camavinga takes over alongside Modrić and Kroos in central midfield.

20:39 The Reds’ starting line-up has changed two positions compared to the weekend’s league game. The defensive line remains in place, but there is rotation in midfield. Stefan Bajčetić is out with an adductor injury and Harvey Elliot has to make room. That’s what Milner and Diogo Jota are on the field for. Jürgen Klopp brings four offensive forces with Gakpo, Salah, Jota and Núñez. The signal should be clear. However, it is bitter for the Reds that captain Henderson is unable to take part in the second leg due to illness.

20:30 At Liverpool FC the worm is still in there in the league. After the outstanding 7-0 home win against Manchester United, everything looked like a turnaround for the Reds in the league. But the euphoria only lasted for a week. Last matchday there was another bitter disappointment for Liverpool and Klopp. They lost 1-0 away to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, conceded their eighth defeat of the season and slipped back to sixth place in the Premier League and out of Europe. A situation that should not please any Reds supporter, player or manager. Nevertheless, the team is confident for tonight. With a performance like that against Manchester United, everything could still be possible tonight. See also Biella teacher, autopsy: no sign that death is linked to the Astrazeneca vaccine

20:16 The dress rehearsal of the royals before this encounter was successful. Also at home, Carlo Ancelotti’s team won 3-1 against Espanyol and was able to consolidate their position in second place. Vinícius Júnior and Eder Militão each added a goal to the home win at the weekend, while Asensio added the finishing touch in added time. At best, Real want to take this momentum with them into this Champions League evening and, thanks to their comfortable lead, don’t let anything burn out.

19:57 After the 5-2 success of the royals in the first leg, the favorite for progression to the quarter-finals is clear. Things got off to a really good start for the home side at Anfield Stadium. After almost 15 minutes, Jürgen Klopp’s team was 2-0 ahead and had the game under control. But Real’s comeback qualities should be known. A brace from Vinícius Júnior, a goal from central defender Eder Militão and a brace from Karim Benzema put Los Blancos at 2-5 and significantly reduced the Reds’ hopes of progressing. Nevertheless, Liverpool has not yet given up and started the journey to the Spanish capital full of fighting spirit.