Football Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Man City – Live Scores – Semifinals 1st leg – 2022/2023

20:43 Carlo Ancelotti, who draws level with United legend Sir Alex Ferguson in his 190th Champions League game today, was relaxed in the run-up and didn’t want to attach too much importance to the first game. “We want to show a complete performance and do our best both physically and in terms of motivation. All with the knowledge that the decisive game will only be the second leg,” said the Italian coach of the royal team. What has changed for Ancelotti compared to the semifinals a year ago? “The club hadn’t won the Champions League for three years back then. Today we’re going into the semi-finals with a title from last year. It’s just different now.

20:34 Pep Guardiola tried beforehand not to let his long wait for a Champions League title become an issue. “One day we will reach the final and win it. Of course we will try it this year,” said the Spaniard, who does not see the game as a chance for revenge. “We’re not here to take revenge, just to take advantage of another opportunity that’s presented to us.” To win the Champions League you have to beat the best teams and Real Madrid are the best in this competition,” Guardiola said.

20:25 If you only look at the current form, Manchester will certainly go into today’s game as favorites. While Real have been weakening from time to time, especially in the domestic league and have lost three of their last nine competitive games, City have been unbeaten for over three months. The Skyblues have won 15 of the last 16 competitive games and the triple of championship, FA Cup and Champions League is still possible for the Guardiola squad. Most recently, they regained the lead in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Leeds United. At the same time, Real won the Spanish Cup with a 2-1 win over Osasuna. See also Epic Gesteco, victory in Forlì after a match to remember

20:13 A look at the staff: Real are missing two defensive specialists in the suspended Éder Militão and the injured Ferland Mendy. Antonio Rüdiger moves into the team in the center, Eduardo Camavinga takes over again on the flank. Compared to the last game, Luka Modrić is also back and relegates Aurélien Tchouaméni to the bench. Up front, of course, Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinícius Júnior should provide goals. Pep Guardiola will be without Nathan Aké, who was injured at the weekend. Otherwise, the City boss has plenty to draw from and, after rotating properly against Leeds at the weekend, brings Rúben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva back into the starting XI. Of course, Erling Haaland is in the front.

20:00 Real, meanwhile, have only recorded one notable exit compared to their last clash with Real Madrid as sweeper Casemiro has joined Manchester United. Otherwise, almost the same eleven that City destroyed the dream of the first Champions League final in injury time last year will play. Blancos may be a long way behind arch-rivals Barcelona in the league this year and are currently only third, but it’s no longer a secret that they are always there in the important moments. Only at the weekend did the royals win the Copa del Rey for the 20th time. And Champions League is always possible at Real anyway, after all they have won the premier class more often in the last nine years (5 titles) than all other clubs combined. See also Nadal survives crisis to advance to Wimbledon second round

19:55 Accordingly, Manchester City is still waiting for the big hit on the international stage. The Citizens have been playing everything on the island since Pep Guardiola took office. Four of the last five championships have gone to City, and the next is just around the corner. There are also a number of cup triumphs in England. Only in the Champions League does it not want to work out for Pep – as in Munich. The fact that the Skyblues are more confident than ever this year is mainly due to one name. Erling Haaland has raised the team to a new level with over 50 goals this season.

19:51 For many, it’s the anticipated endgame. For some it is the duel between the best teams in Europe, for others also that of the best coaches. Either way, it’s an absolute cracker between two of the dominant teams of the past decade and it’s also a repeat of last year’s semi-finals. At that time, the royals had prevailed after two furious games in extra time and were then crowned Europe’s best club team for the 14th time.