Status: 04/09/2023 12:16 p.m

It was two goals against the bottom of the table, but Pep Guardiola still reached for the highest shelf and put Erling Haaland on a par with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the coach of Manchester City on Saturday (April 8th, 2023) was asked about Haaland and his spectacular side kick in the 4-1 win at FC Southampton, the Catalan went into raptures. “We’ve seen two incredible decades of top scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – but he’s on the same level” Guardiola said of his 22-year-old super striker, who is breaking all records in England.

Manchester City – Bayern Munich

arrow right

Champions League, Quarterfinals

arrow right

“I don’t know if he has a magnet in his shoe”

After a groin injury, Haaland made an impressive comeback in the game at the bottom of the table with two goals. He seems ready for the first leg of the quarterfinals Champions League on Tuesday (04/11/2023, from 9 p.m. in the live ticker at sportschau.de) against FC Bayern.

“I am very happy that he is helping us again after his injury” , Guardiola stressed. The former Dortmunder will be particularly important against Bayern if City finally wants to fulfill their dream of the premier class title.

Munich have been warned of the duel against former coach Guardiola. “I don’t know if he has a magnet in his boot – his eye for goal is incredible at times” said Leon Goretzka about Haaland – and Thomas Müller added with great respect: “A pep team with Haaland is still a pep team for me. But with Erling they have an absolute weapon.”

Gündogan refers to the numbers

He also enjoys a high level of recognition in his own team. How big is the Haaland factor at City? “I think one look at his numbers is enough to answer the question. Erling has the striker gene in him.” said Captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Haaland initially scored against after a break of several weeks (45th). Then in the 68th minute he did the next with an acrobatic side pull Highlight his young career. Haaland has long been making history: it is now in the Premier League with 30 goals in 27 appearances, and 44 goals in 38 competitive games for City.