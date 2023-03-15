45. 21:48 End of 1st half

45. 21:47 Tooor for SSC Napoli, 1-0 through Victor Osimhen



Is that bitter for the SGE! Seconds before the break, the home side still take the lead. Lobotka plays a fine outside instep pass into Matteo Politano’s run from the right, who then has plenty of room to cross and chips the ball onto the penalty. There, Victor Osimhen stands quite freely between the undecided Buta and Tuta, skilfully climbs up and nods off in the right corner, which is well worth seeing. Trapp has no chance there.

45. 21:46 There are two more minutes. Ansgar Knauff picks up the pace for the SGE on the right lane again, but this time the flank is too imprecise.

45. 21:45 Official injury time (minutes): 2

43. 21:44 Trapp has to go again! Zieliński makes the Partenopei’s game fast and sends Khvicha Kvaratskhelia into the lane from the penalty area. The Georgian wants to spy the ball past Trapp from a tight angle, but the Eintracht keeper deflects the ball to a corner with a foot defence.

41. 21:42 The last five minutes of the first half have begun. Nothing is happening on the pitch at the moment because Stanislav Lobotka needs treatment after a collision.

38. 21:40 Götze, Knauff and Borré almost conquered the ball in the hosts’ penalty area in a strong pressing sequence. Amir Rrahmani keeps his nerve and clarifies the situation in time.

36. 21:38 At this stage, Napoli is limited to managing the lead from the first leg. The offensive game of the hosts is almost completely on hold and the SBU now has longer ball possession phases.

33. 21:34 The game is currently a bit saggy. Many small fouls and technical errors on both sides ensure that there is no flow of play at all.

32. 21:32 Yellow card for Christopher Lenz (Eintracht Frankfurt)



Lenz comes too late in midfield and kills Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Yellow!

Right-back Buta pushes along and hits a cross on the penalty, which lands on a Neapolitan foot. Frankfurt is getting a little more active again.

28. 21:30 Finally, the guests combine again to the last third. Rafael Borré runs into two defenders there, but that was a sign of life again.

26. 21:27 Yellow card for Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt)



Ndicka is too forceful in a duel with Osimhen and earns the first card of the game.

25. 21:26 Oliver Glasner cannot be satisfied with his team’s last quarter of an hour. Eintracht does not do enough offensively and almost only runs behind.

23. 21:24 Ndicka lets Osimhen jump over the blade on the sidelines, then Lenz knocks down the hosts’ top striker. Piotr Zieliński brought in the free-kick due from the right half-field and found Anguissa on the far post, but his header was disrupted with just enough energy.

21. 21:21 Nothing has come from the SGE offensive for a few minutes, while Naples collects shots on goal after shot on goal.

19. 21:20 Trapp holds the zero! Frankfurt loses the ball under construction and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia rushes towards and past Evan Ndicka. The Georgian wants to shoot into the near corner from an acute angle, but Kevin Trapp confidently closes the door.

18. 21:17 The SSC Napoli has now adjusted quite well to the aggressive game of the guests and is increasingly gaining control of this game. The Partenopei are now increasing the pressure on the Frankfurt structure and winning one ball after the other.

16. 21:16 Matteo Politano throws on the turbo on his right side and just runs away from the entire Eintracht defense. Evan Ndicka scrapes his low cross at the first post.

15. 21:14 All in all, the SBU definitely got off to a good start in this away game and are fully opposed. Of course, Napoli will get chances here, but Frankfurt have also come closer a few times.

All in all, the SBU definitely got off to a good start in this away game and are fully opposed. Of course, Napoli will get chances here, but Frankfurt have also come closer a few times.

10. 21:11 Christopher Lenz finds Rafael Borré with the first SGE corner, but he only grazes the ball when he tries to head the ball and misses his target.

9. 21:10 Tuta and Buta will probably face Khvicha Kvaratskhelia more often on the right side these days. The two safely intercept the first attempt of the Georgian shooting star of the Partenopei.

7. 21:07 The Hessians’ first serious attack comes from the right side. Rafael Borré crosses halfway inwards from a height of five and Ansgar Knauff misses in the middle before a surprised Mario Götze cannot control the ball.

5. 21:05 Eintracht is trying to get into duels quickly and put pressure on Naples, but so far the home side have hardly allowed that and combine cleanly.

3. 21:03 Matteo Politano lets go of the first shot on goal and checks Kevin Trapp, who parries the corner. This then poses no further danger.

2. 21:02 Oliver Glasner sent his team onto the pitch in a 4-2-3-1 today. Rode and Sow form the double six, Rafael Borré is the only point.

1. 21:01 The ball rolls! As usual, Napoli plays in light blue and white, Frankfurt wears red.

1. 21:00 game start

20:57 The game is led by an English team led by referee Anthony Taylor, who are already leading the teams onto the pitch at this moment. The anthem of the Champions League will soon be heard.

20:51 Another look at the line-ups: Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti brings two new players for Pierluigi Gollini and Mathías Olivera (both bench) in keeper Alex Meret and Mário Rui. There are three changes at Eintracht. Instead of Makoto Hasebe, Philipp Max (both bench) and Randal Kolo Muani (suspended), Daichi Kamada, Ansgar Knauff and Christopher Lenz start.

Oliver Glasner was combative and self-confident before the second leg. "We're here to make up for the 2-0 deficit from the first leg. The direction is clear: we'll do everything we can to progress," promised the 48-year-old. Glasner left it open how exactly he intends to crack the home side's strong defense without the suspended Randal Kolo Muani and the injured Jesper Lindström. But one thing is clear to him: "We want to show all our qualities on Europe's stage. We want to play Eintracht Frankfurt football."

20:27 The current form of the SBU does not exactly speak for a Frankfurt miracle in Naples either. Frankfurt have not won a game since losing the first leg and have not won in four competitive games. Eintracht had sold well in the 2-1 defeat in Leipzig, but the subsequent draws against Wolfsburg and Stuttgart were severe setbacks in the fight for international places.

20:11 After losing to Lazio at the weekend, Napoli got back on the road to success in the league and celebrated a confident 2-0 win in the top game against Atalanta Bergamo. Amir Rrahmani and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for the Partenopei, who are already a staggering 18 points clear of closest pursuers Inter at the top of Serie A. In the fourth attempt, Napoli finally wants to get through the round of 16 of the premier class and add another highlight to an already impressive season.

20:04 The task for Eintracht could hardly be more difficult. After the 2-0 defeat in the first leg, the Hessians have to work a real miracle against the designated Italian champions today to still qualify for the top eight in Europe. In the first duel in Frankfurt pretty much everything went wrong for the SGE. Individual errors resulted in two goals being conceded, while striker Randal Kolo Muani was red-carded and is out today. It is thanks to keeper Kevin Trapp that Frankfurt are still within striking distance of Napoli.