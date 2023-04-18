Football Champions League: SSC Napoli vs. AC Milan – Live Scores – Quarterfinals Second Leg – 2022/2023

3. 21:04 In the early stages, both teams hit a noticeable number of long balls. Of course, this also gives you the chance to calm down the game a bit.

1. 21:02 The guests clink glasses and get to hear a piercing concert of whistles during their first longer ball possession phase.

1. 21:01 game start

20:58 Of course, the fans again prepared a wonderful choreography. The entire opposite grandstand is clad in light blue and white. A perfect scenario for the sound of the Champions League anthem!

20:47 One last look at the staff: Milan are playing with exactly the same eleven as in the first leg a week ago. Napoli with Osimhen but without suspended defenders Min-jae Kim and Frank Zambo Anguissa.

20:43 Eintracht from Frankfurt has already noticed that the fans of SSC Naples are passionate this season. During the night, the Tifosi besieged the Milan guests’ hotel, lighting firecrackers and singing until well after 3 a.m.

20:36 The dress rehearsal in Serie A was only moderately successful for both teams: Napoli were held to a goalless draw against relegation contenders Hellas Verona on Saturday, while Milan drew 1-1 in Bologna. However, on both sides, of course, many regular workers were spared.

20:30 Milan could also become the first team since Lazio in 1994/1995 to beat Napoli three times in one season. In LaLiga, AC recorded a surprise 4-0 win at the Stadio Diego Maradona earlier in the month. Rafael Leão put together a brace.

20:25 Even if you have more premier class experience in Milan, the anticipation for the match is at least as great as in Naples – after all, you could meet city rivals Inter in the semifinals. It would also be the first place in the last four for the Rossoneri since the winning season in 2006/2007.

20:18 Napoli needs at least one goal. This season’s outstanding duo, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, should see to that. Ex-Wolfsburg Osimhen, who couldn’t really gain a foothold in the Bundesliga and found his way to southern Italy via Belgium and France, was injured in the first leg and is now in the starting XI.