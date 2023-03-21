18:29 It’s not just the home advantage of more than 10,000 fans in the Allianz Arena that speaks for the women of Munich tonight: Bayern have been unbeaten since October and thanks to this winning streak they’re still maintaining their chances of winning the championship. With only two points behind VfL Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga has not yet read the full story. The situation is different at Arsenal, who started the season only moderately and then had to digest the already mentioned long-term injuries. The Gunners are currently fourth and five points behind Chelsea, who, as reigning champions and cup winners, hold all the aces in their own hands again this season.

18:22 How did the two teams secure their ticket to the premier class quarter-finals? FC Bayern held their ground in Group D and finished second behind last year’s finalists FC Barcelona – both teams had 15 points after six games, leaving Benfica Lisbon and FC Rosengard behind. Arsenal’s group was a little tighter: In Group C there was a three-way battle between the Gunners, Olympique Lyon and Juventus Turin. With four wins, one draw and one defeat, the team from London secured the group victory ahead of Lyon.

The visitors from London were also successful in their last competitive game, beating Reading FC 4-0. Arsenal didn't play a league game last weekend, however, as the game was in the FA Cup, from which the Gunners were eliminated prematurely. This gave the team more time to prepare for the Champions League. Coach Jonas Eidevall only changes his first team once: Wubben-Moy rotates from defense to the bench, while Swede Blackstenius comes into the team in attack. Williamson will probably move into central defence, just like she did for England at the European Championship. For Zinsberger in the guest box, the old club will be reunited today. Striker Miedema also has a Munich past, but, like Mead, she is still out with a serious knee injury. Arsenal have to do without two top performers on offense.

18:05 FC Bayern was a guest in the cathedral city last Saturday and got enough self-confidence for the international stage with a comfortable 5-0 win over 1. FC Köln. Alexander Straus seems to be convinced of his eleven, because the same players are allowed to start as in the league. Kumagai and Viggósdóttir form the central defence, while winter signings Hansen and Rall defend on the outside. Simon is back in the squad after muscular problems but seems only an option as a wild card. In midfield, Zadrazil and Stanway clear behind Bühl, Magull and Lohmann. The set Schüller plays in the striker. The hosts will again be without long-term absentees Gwinn and Dallmann, along with Tainara, who is absent with an ankle injury.